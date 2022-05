In Traverse City, Michigan, Anishinaabe journalist Sierra Clark has been reporting about tribal fishermen throughout the Great Lakes region. “The story I have been covering came out of talking to a few tribal fishermen in past stories that I had done, and it covers harassment regarding tribal fishing,” Clark said. “This is not something new in the state of Michigan or neighboring states such as Wisconsin and Minnesota even after the reaffirmation from tribal fishing rights.”

