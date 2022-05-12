Owner says Kentucky Derby long shot winner Rich Strike won’t run in Preakness

After a thrilling win as an 80-1 underdog at the Kentucky Derby, Rich Strike owner Richard Dawson announced the colt will not enter the 2022 Preakness Stakes on Saturday, May 21 at Pimlico Race Course. Trainer Eric Reed originally planned to hold Rich Strike out until the Belmont Stakes after running in the Kentucky Derby and, despite the allure of the Triple Crown, elected to stick to the script. However, Kentucky Derby runner-up Epicenter is the 3-1 favorite in the 2022 Preakness Stakes odds after being the leading points-earner leading up to the Kentucky Derby, where he was the victim of an unusually brisk opening pace. With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2022 Preakness Stakes picks or horse racing predictions of your own.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO