U.S. Politics

Family of former US hostage slams Biden pick for counterterrorism job: ‘We are shocked’

fox40jackson.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFIRST ON FOX: The family of Amer Fakhoury, a former U.S. hostage who was detained during a family vacation in Lebanon in 2019, is blasting President Biden’s nominee to be the State Department’s coordinator for counterterrorism, Elizabeth Richard, who was the U.S. ambassador to Lebanon during Fakhoury’s...

fox40jackson.com

