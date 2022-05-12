ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Salle girls golfers win Class 5A state tournament berth

By Miles Vance
Clackamas Review
 3 days ago
The Falcons finish second at the regional tournament at Heron Lakes Golf Course.

The La Salle girls golf team got the prize.

The Falcons, competing in the Special District 1 regional tournament on Monday and Tuesday, May 9-10, broke through to finish second and secure a berth to the Class 5A state tournament.

La Salle earned its berth at state — set for Monday and Tuesday, May 16-17, at Emerald Valley Golf Club in Creswell — by shooting 788 in the 36-hole event at Heron Lakes Golf Course; Scappoose won the tournament with a team score of 786.

The complete team scoring included: Scappoose 375-411—786, La Salle 375-413—788, Ridgeview 406-425—831, Redmond 394-446—840, St. Helens 383-468—851, Pendleton 443-489—932, Hood River 430-504—934.

La Salle secured its state berth behind the efforts of junior Mariah Moore, the tournament runner-up who shot 80-98—177. She trailed only regional champion Elizabeth Richardson of Redmond and her 79-81—160.

She was followed by: sophomore Sydney Anderson (11th at 92-108—200), sophomore Josephine Robinson (13th at 105-99—205), junior Catie Tassinari (15th at 101-110—211) and junior Haley Hawkins (16th at 102-109—211).

Scappoose, led by senior Kylee Nutt (fourth at 90-97—187), also qualified for state as a team.

Additional individual competitors at regionals included: Putnam freshman Eleanor Wright (19th at 114-102—216).

Comments / 0

Clackamas Review

Clackamas Review

Clackamas, OR
ABOUT

The Clackamas Review's local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more.

 http://www.clackamasreview.com

