Ithaca, NY

Gas prices reach new highs in Ithaca, New York State

967thevine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Gas prices have reached new highs in New York. The statewide average this...

967thevine.com

96.9 WOUR

America’s Longest Famous Highway Passes Through The Heart Of Upstate New York

Did you know that Route 20 is the longest highway in all of America? It runs right through Upstate New York too. US Route 20 is the longest highway in the United States stretching 3,365 miles coast to coast from Kenmore Square in Boston, to the junction of US 101 in Newport, Oregon. If you thought the thruway aka Interstate 90 was the longest, you'd be wrong. Also Route 20 is New York State's longest highway. It stretches 372 miles from the border with Massachusetts to the border of Pennsylvania.
96.1 The Breeze

The Worst Speed Traps In New York State

Now that the weather has warmed up a bit, chances are you have taken out your car, truck, or bike and gone for a cruise. Chances are that at some point during that road trip you have seen a police car looking for speeders. There are places in New York State that are known for giving out more speeding tickets than other towns.
ksgf.com

LATEST: Buffalo, N.Y. Supermarket Shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a white, 18-year-old gunman in military gear who was livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing 10 people and wounding three others. Here’s what we know: Officials say they are investigating the...
101.5 WPDH

7 Hudson Valley Towns Make List of Worst Places to Live in NY

Many people are looking to buy real estate in New York. Here are some cities and towns that financial experts would warn you to stay away from. I've been house hunting in the Hudson Valley for a couple of years now and things aren't looking too good. I had finally saved up just enough money for a significant down payment on my first home and then a global pandemic hits. The pandemic shut down New York City which drove a lot of residents north to the Hudson Valley region. This has made housing almost impossible to find. Houses that were around $265,000 two years ago are now selling for around $350,000. The mortgage interest rate has also increased.
goldcountrymedia.com

Commentary: Californians trek to upstate New York

Early May in upstate New York, the leaves are just coming out. Not like in Auburn. And in Auburn, the daffodils are done – but not in upstate New York. And everywhere you look in any expanse of grass, the New York dandelions have announced they own this place, yes indeed.
NewsChannel 36

Remembering Derrick Robie: Savona community unveils Derrick J. Robie Memorial Field

SAVONA, N.Y. (WENY) -- It was an emotional Saturday morning in Savona, as the community unveiled the Derrick J. Robie Memorial Field to the Robie family. Derrick Robie was just four years old when his life was taken in 1993. Nearly three decades later, his memory remains alive in the village of Savona. Thanks to the generosity of the community and the hard work of faculty and students at G-S-T BOCES, the community is making sure Derrick is always remembered. A renovated t-ball field, with the statue in his memory looking over the Derrick J. Robie Memorial Field, was unveiled at this morning’s ceremony. The statue now stands before a brand-new flagpole, walkway, and benches, all made possible through community support.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Severe Weather Threat For New York State

This past week was some fantastic weather across the State of New York. It was the week of weather most everyone was waiting on, considering March and April brought less than stellar weather with a fair amount of rain, snow and cold temperatures. As nice as this past week was,...
FL Radio Group

Conklin Man Shoots 13 in Buffalo Tops

A shooting occurred in Buffalo Saturday at a Tops Friendly Market. The 18 year old shooter killed ten and wounded three in what is being described as a racially motivated shooting. Payton Gendron, the white gunman from Conklin, shot 11 black people and two white people at the supermarket. Police shot at him; however, a bullet proof vest protected him.
WETM 18 News

New York State responds to baby formula shortage

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Families across the country are having trouble finding formula for their babies, including here in New York State. “This formula crisis is really a problem and it’s especially a problem for really young babies,” explained Pediatrician, Dr. Jim Saperstone. “Only 25-35 % of all moms nurse, so that leaves a lot of babies […]
Hot 99.1

New York Mansion Abandoned at Undisclosed Location! Do Not Enter!

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The pictures you are about to witness are from an undisclosed location in New York State. As you will see, this 7,000 square foot home has been abandoned and there is extensive fire damage. Did the fire prevent them from returning?
WNEP-TV 16

Raid near PA follows supermarket shooting in Buffalo

CONKLIN, N.Y. — Newswatch 16 has learned that an address associated with the alleged shooter in Buffalo is not far from northeastern Pennsylvania; Conklin is right over the New York state line. We saw New York State Police and ATF going in and out of the home in this...
96.1 The Eagle

Identity Unknown: Fishermen Find Body Washed Up on New York Shoreline

New York State Police are investigating whose body was found washed up on a shoreline in a bay area adjacent to Lake Ontario. The grisly discovery was made by fishermen who reported finding the body on Thursday afternoon on the shoreline of Blind Sodus Bay in the town of Wolcott. The small town of approximately 4,500 residents is located in the northeastern corner of Wayne County, approximately 90-minutes from the Utica-area.
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York state forest ranger offers wildland fire prevention tips

John Kennedy has been a New York state Department of Environmental Conservation forest ranger for over 22 years. "Ninety-five perfect of wildland fires are created by humans, by people," he said. "Five percent is like lightning strikes, doesn’t happen that often here." There’s a burn ban in New York...
