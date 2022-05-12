Secretary of state: A look at the three GOP hopefuls

Three Republicans from different corners of Idaho politics are vying to be the Republican nominee in the race for Idaho secretary of state — a race that could highlight the tensions between the two chambers of the Legislature and Idaho Republicans leading up to the May 17 primary.

Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane, Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, and Sen. Mary Souza, R-Coeur d’Alene, are the three GOP contenders for the open seat, as current GOP Secretary of State Lawerence Denney is retiring rather than seek a third term. The winner of the GOP primary will face Shawn Keenan of Coeur d’Alene in November, who is unopposed in the Democratic primary.

Here’s a look at the three GOP rivals for the post:

PHIL MCGRANE

McGrane’s 2022 bid is his second run for secretary of state; his first was in 2014 as a relatively unknown 32-year-old chief deputy clerk in Ada County. His 2014 bid was unsuccessful, but he came in second to Denney out of four Republican candidates.

McGrane has won endorsements from major Idaho GOP figures including former Govs. Butch Otter, Phil Batt and Dirk Kempthorne, and former longtime Idaho Secretary of State Ben Ysursa, who preceded Denney in office.

McGrane grew up in southeast Boise and graduated from the University of Washington with a philosophy degree, then traveled around the country working in various philanthropic roles, including Habitat for Humanity in Alabama. During that time, he met his wife and moved back to Boise in 2005, where he applied for a job with the Ada County elections office. It was the first job in Ada County created by the Help America Vote Act, implementing upgrades to the election system after the presidential election in 2000.

“I became kind of an expert on that early on, just because Ada County is so large. My main job was recruiting poll workers and training them, finding polling locations and helping count ballots when we still voted on punch cards,” McGrane said.

A few years later, McGrane decided to attend law school at the University of Denver and eventually became a law clerk for the U.S. Election Assistance Commission in Washington, D.C., an agency created by the Help America Vote Act that “supports state and local election officials with efforts to ensure accessible, accurate and secure elections.”

After graduating from law school, then-Ada County Clerk Chris Rich recruited McGrane as chief deputy clerk, and he served until he was elected clerk in 2018. He directed the largest absentee election in state history in 2020, and touts the office’s status as one of the state’s Top 10 Best Places to Work in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

McGrane said he loves working at the clerk’s office, but he wants to be secretary of state because he sees opportunities to improve the way Idaho uses technology to administer elections, including better cybersecurity for the systems used and higher quality databases for voter registration, campaign finance and guidance.

“Technology is one of our greatest strengths in terms of securing and protecting our elections,” McGrane said.

McGrane said he thinks it’s possible to make voting convenient and secure, and points to the implementation of early voting in Ada County, which he said is one of the most secure forms of voting.

“If you work in Boise and live in Kuna, you have to race back home to be able to vote before 8 p.m.,” McGrane said. “When turnout is low, a lot of that is because of the convenience factor. Whether it’s work or kids, life happens on Tuesdays.”

He would also like to see voting guides produced by the secretary of state’s office. Ada County has an existing database to find sample ballots based on address, and McGrane said something similar could work statewide to make sure voters know what will be on their ballot and research various issues and candidates based on that.

DOROTHY MOON

Moon came to Idaho from Missouri in 1994. She lives in a cabin near Stanley, but her accent is distinctly Midwestern. She was born in Kansas City, Missouri, and raised near the Ozark Mountains. She graduated from Missouri State University with a bachelor’s degree in secondary education and a master’s degree in resource planning, and eventually taught geology to college students in Ozark, Missouri.

When Moon met her husband, Darr, through mutual friends, they moved to his home state of Idaho in 1994 and raised their two boys, first in the Rupert area and then Stanley. Darr Moon is a geologist and civil engineer, and the two have owned Moon & Associates since 2005.

“He was a gold miner, and I was a gold digger, and the rest is history,” Moon jokes.

Darr Moon also serves on the national council for the John Birch Society, a far right-wing political advocacy group.

The two built their cabin home off the grid, Moon says, with four Costco solar panels, a propane fridge and a 1,000-gallon propane tank. Moon taught high school and middle school science and directed the special education program in Challis until she retired in 2012.

Moon became an Idaho representative in 2016, but she was involved with the tea party movement when it first began in 2009. After the Affordable Care Act became law, Moon said she saw negative effects in her rural community when people were penalized for not having insurance. She also served as vice president of the Mini-Cassia Chamber of Commerce.

“I always thought the government should be there to help people, and not to hinder and deny them their pursuit of happiness, pursuit of livelihood and everything else,” she said.

What inspired her to run for the Idaho Legislature was what she viewed as mismanagement of Idaho forests leading to more damaging wildfires.

“To me it’s a real choice. We need to reduce the fuel in the forest, period,” Moon said.

Moon says she no longer sees the point in staying in the Idaho Legislature when it is “broken and controlled by leadership or the governor,” which is why she’s running for state office. Due to redistricting, she also landed in the same district as three other House incumbents, complicating a reelection bid.

Moon is part of a group of legislators with high marks from the Idaho Freedom Foundation, a conservative and libertarian group that gives each legislator a score based on how they vote on particular bills during the legislative session. She has a 94 percent score based on the 2022 session.

Moon this year proposed three different versions of a sweeping bill to change Idaho’s voting laws; the third version passed the House, but died without a hearing in the Senate. The first version would have removed the option of same-day registration for Idahoans at the polls, something she did not mention when she introduced the bill.

The bill would have prohibited the use of student identification cards for voting; done away with the option for a voter to sign a legal affidavit to verify their identity; and imposed new requirements on military and overseas voters, among other changes. Individuals who registered at the polls on Election Day would have been required to prove citizenship to vote.

Moon spent much of the 2022 legislative session talking about election security and joined nine other Idaho legislators to sign a letter written by Arizona state Sen. Wendy Rogers calling for a 50-state audit of the 2020 election results. She maintains ensuring election integrity is more important than ensuring legal voters can vote, telling a House committee, “You provide the residency and identification, citizenship for a first-time voter, and if not, you just don’t vote.”

“People know where I stand. I’m very black and white,” Moon said. “There’s no gray area.”

MARY SOUZA

Souza says life with brothers gave her a toughness for politics. She was the only girl among seven boys in her family.

She graduated from Pacific Lutheran University with a bachelor’s degree in nursing and worked as a cardiac nurse before earning a master’s degree in health education.

After several years in the nursing field, Souza stepped away to help her husband with his burgeoning event planning business, known today as DE Expo and Event Services. What was supposed to be a short couple of years offering her help turned into 15 years, Souza said, and the business is what brought them to Coeur d’Alene in the 1990s.

The Coeur d’Alene Resort had just opened when they moved, she said, and asked the company to help with Christmas decorations. That turned into a longer contract, and the couple settled in Coeur d’Alene, where they raised four children.

Her community involvement eventually led her to take a seat on the local planning and zoning commission, and a run for Coeur d’Alene mayor. While she didn’t win that race, it prompted state-level Republican party officials to ask her to consider running for the Idaho Senate in the 2014 election, where she’s served ever since.

“It is a really good spot for me. I fit well, I love the work and the people,” Souza said. “They are some of the best, deep character, personal integrity people I’ve ever met.”

Souza has sponsored 15 bills related to elections. That included one this year similar to Moon’s sweeping overhaul, which got a full hearing but died in committee.

Souza often mentions out-of-state grant funding during the 2020 election as a problem she solved as a senator. The Center for Tech and Civic Life, a nonprofit organization in Illinois, granted more than $750,000 to 20 of 44 counties across Idaho in 2020 to help with election administration during the COVID-19 pandemic. As Ada County clerk, McGrane identified the funding opportunity and sent it to other clerks to apply.

Souza calls the grant dollars “Zuck Bucks” because the nonprofit organization received $350 million in funding from Facebook founder and Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan. While Souza says there are no indications any of the grant dollars were used nefariously, she successfully sponsored a bill in 2021 to make it illegal for counties to accept money from private entities for election administration purposes.

“I just think people need to know that Idaho elections need to be secured, and we have weaknesses in our system,” Souza said. “Even though we were not one of the swing states and didn’t have horrible things happening (in the 2020 election), we have the potential for them here and we have the beginnings of them here.”

This story first published in the Idaho Capital Sun ; it has been edited for length.