LAPS Students Return To School Monday May 16

Everyone in Los Alamos is pre-occupied with the fire. Most people in Los Alamos are also “done with COVID.”. Nonetheless, families with school age children in Los Alamos County need to understand that schools will reopen next week in the face of seven weeks of increasing rates of COVID infections in Los Alamos and several weeks of increasing infections among students and staff, as well. In fact, the rate of infection is now as high as almost any time other than the Omicron “surge.” In addition, CDC has just moved Los Alamos from its “Low” to its “Medium” category for COVID.

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO