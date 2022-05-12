ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos County, NM

LAPS Students Return To School Monday May 16

Los Alamos Public Schools (LAPS) students will return to class Monday, May 16 for regular school hours. All before and after school sports and activities will resume as normally scheduled. Los Alamos Middle School and Los...

Notice Of Possible Quorum: LAPS Honors Convocation

Members of the Los Alamos Public Schools (LAPS) Board may attend the LAPS Honors Convocation. This meeting is 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, at Los Alamos High School. A quorum may be present; however, no action will be taken.
Letter To The Editor: Safely Reopening Schools

Everyone in Los Alamos is pre-occupied with the fire. Most people in Los Alamos are also “done with COVID.”. Nonetheless, families with school age children in Los Alamos County need to understand that schools will reopen next week in the face of seven weeks of increasing rates of COVID infections in Los Alamos and several weeks of increasing infections among students and staff, as well. In fact, the rate of infection is now as high as almost any time other than the Omicron “surge.” In addition, CDC has just moved Los Alamos from its “Low” to its “Medium” category for COVID.
UNM-LA Returning To Regular Hours Monday May 16

UNM-Los Alamos (UNM-LA) appreciates the flexibility exhibited by students and employees this week as the college observed the progress of fire control in the area. Due to the improved conditions this week, and after carefully considering the current data of the fire, UNM-LA believes it is safe to return to regular operating hours, starting Monday, May 16.
Cerro Pelado: 23% Contained; Lab, County Remain In ‘Set’

Many of those supporting the Cerro Pelado firefighting effort gather for a morning briefing at basecamp. Courtesy/LANL. NNSA Los Alamos Field Office Manager Ted Wyka and Kelly Beierschmitt, the Lab’s deputy director for Operations, viewed mitigation work on the Cerro Pelado Fire by helicopter Friday, May 13, 2022. Courtesy/LANL.
Scenes Of Mitigation Efforts On Cerro Pelado Fire

Firefighters on the job Tuesday working to keep ahead of the Cerro Pelado Fire cutting trees as part of mitigation efforts in combating the blaze, which has been burning in the Jemez Mountains since the afternoon of Friday, April 22, 2022. The cause is still undetermined. Photo by Nate Limback/ladailypost.com.
New Mexico Counties Earns National Achievement Award

WASHINGTON, D.C. — New Mexico Counties has been recognized with an Achievement Award from the National Association of Counties (NACo). The awards honor innovative, effective county government programs that strengthen services for residents. New Mexico Counties entered the video and social media campaign “A Day Without Counties is a...
Golf Course Opens Saturday, Other County Facilities Monday

Los Alamos County officials have announced that the Golf Course will open to the public Saturday, May 14. Other county-owned and operated facilities will open Monday, May 16, with the exception of Camp May and White Rock Visitor Center. Additionally, per the Fire Marshal’s Order issued on May 5, 2022...
LAJI Hosts Science, Peace, Community Webinar May 23

The Los Alamos Japan Institute’s (LAJI) Clifton Truman Daniel and Dr. Judith Stauber co-host a webinar conversation at 5 p.m. Monday, May 23 on Science, Peace and Community in Oak Ridge, Tenn. Daniel and Stauber will talk with Ray Smith, Oak Ridge historian, and Pat Postma who collaborated with...
Los Alamos County Declares Fire Danger Emergency … County Remains In ‘Set’ … No Evacuations

… the declaration is a prerequisite to be considered for potential state and federal disaster-relief assistance associated with emergency protective measures. Los Alamos County Manager Steven Lynne announced this morning that Acting Council Chair Denise Derkacs has declared a fire danger emergency in the County of Los Alamos due to the Cerro Pelado Fire that has burned just outside the community for 21 days, has grown to 45,394 acres and is 19 percent contained.
Governor, Secretary Trujillo Issue Statements On Department Of Interior’s Report Addressing Indian Boarding Schools And The Mistreatment Of Indigenous Children And Families

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and New Mexico Indian Affairs Department Cabinet Secretary, Lynn Trujillo issued the following statements today applauding the Department of Interior’s release of the “Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative Investigative Report” that details the harms perpetrated against Indian children between 1819 and 1969 when Indian children were forcibly separated from their families and sent to federally funded boarding schools at tender ages, many of whom never returned home.
Special Yard Trimming Roll Cart Collection May 16-20

As firefighters battle the Cerro Pelado Fire to keep the Los Alamos and White Rock communities safe, County officials remind citizens they can implement some mitigation measures themselves. To protect homes and neighborhoods, residents can clear dry vegetation from their homes and create a defensible space. To support this effort,...
Los Alamos Native Le Andra Kissinger To Captain USS Beloit

Commander Le Andra Kissinger, center, with her crew from left, MNC David Thomas, MN1 Garrette Shoemaker, MN1 Hunter Kliest and BM2 David Nieves at the christening ceremony of the USS Beloit. Courtesy photo. The USS Beloit. Courtesy/seaforces.org. By CAROL A. CLARK. Los Alamos Daily Post. caclark@ladailypost.com. Los Alamos native Le...
Sacred Heart Ladies Auxiliary Of LA Rummage Sale June 4

The Sacred Heart Ladies Auxiliary of Los Alamos is hosting a cash only rummage sale 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 4 at 306 Potrillo Dr., Pajarito Acres in White Rock. All proceeds go to assist local families in need. Buyers are asked to adhere to COVID-19 precautions such...
On The Job In Los Alamos: At Bob’s Bodacious BBQ

On the job in Los Alamos at Bob’s Bodacious BBQ are Alex Tuning, 18, left, and James Hollon, 19, preparing for customers Wednesday at the tasty eatery at 3801 Arkansas Ave. See the menu and hours of operation at wwwbobsbodaciousbbq.com or call 505.662.4227. #worklosalamos #wherediscoveriesaremade. Photo by Jenn Bartram/ladailypost.com.
