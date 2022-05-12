ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3rd-grade student hit by bus Thursday morning

By By EMILY KAHNKE
Owatonna People's Press
Owatonna People's Press
 3 days ago
Early Thursday morning, at about 7:44 a.m. a third-grade student was struck by a school bus at the corner near Washington Elementary School in Owatonna, according to an email sent out by the district.

The student was taken to the Owatonna Hospital to be evaluated and was described as being "alert and responsive."

The incident was described an an accident, and the matter is being investigated by local law enforcement with the full cooperation of the district and the Owatonna Bus Company.

Captain Josh Sorensen said the bus was traveling southbound when the incident occurred on the corner of St. Paul road and 14th St NE. Mayo Ambulance arrived and treated the victim before transporting her to the Owatonna Hospital, where she was later airlifted to a different hospital.

An email sent out by the school district Thursday said, "We are grateful to our school nurses and staff for quickly responding to the situation. Owatonna Bus Company has a very safe driving record, and this was an isolated incident."

