22 dogs rescued from ‘deplorable’ conditions

By Editorials
 3 days ago
Dogs rescured by the local Humane Society are believed to have been living in cramped cages for quite some time. Photos courtesy of Ohio SPCA

LIMA — Donations have started to pour in to the Ohio SPCA/Humane Society shelter in Lima as word spreads that 22 German Shepherd dogs were rescued by the non-profit agency earlier this week from what were described as “deplorable” living conditions.

Jason Asoro, who manages the Humane Society shelter, said officials received a call last week in reference to a “lot of animals” at an undisclosed location inside the city limits that were in need of attention.

“We went over there and learned that the owner of the dogs had been arrested for a domestic dispute and that his daughter was living at the property,” Asoro said. “The animals were in pretty bad shape … covered in mud. They had clearly been living in these conditions for a while,” he said. “They were not well socialized and were shaking and fearful.”

The dogs, 13 puppies and nine adults, were taken to the Humane Society’s shelter on Elida Road where they are currently receiving much-needed attention.

Asoro said the owner of the dogs has surrendered the animals and that no criminal charges will be filed against either the owner or his daughter.

“She (the daughter) just got overwhelmed; she was in over her head and didn’t know what to do,” Asoro said. “After talking with the prosecutor it was determined that it was in the best interest of the dogs that charges not be filed.

“We’re more interested in the animals. A criminal case would take months to resolve and the animals would have had to stay here (at the shelter) as evidence,” Asoro said. “We don’t want the puppies to grow up in the shelter. We want to get them out for adoption to good homes.”

While the sudden infusion of 22 animals into the shelter threatened to create a financial hardship for the SPCA, Asoro said the public has come through with flying colors to offer assistance.

“These are 22 dogs that will need spayed/neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. Many dogs are showing signs of upper respiratory infections and will require medication. All of these costs will easily put us over $8,000 in expenses.

The shelter manager said the public has already responded “more than expected.”

Monetary donations can be given through the agency’s website at ohiospca.org/donate-now. Checks may be made out to the Ohio SPCA & Humane Society and mailed to the shelter at 3606 Elida Road, Lima.

Material goods, including adult and puppy food, treats and peanut butter, may be dropped off at the shelter.

Comments / 2

