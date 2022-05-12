ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Jury Selection Begins For Minnesota Man Charged in Mass Shooting

By Andy Brownell
Fun 104.3
Fun 104.3
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Buffalo, MN (KROC-AM News) - Court officials in Minnesota's Wright County say the jury selection process started today for the trial of the man charged with opening fire inside a health clinic and the killing of a former Rochester woman. 68-year-old Gregory Ulrich is facing a list of charges,...

fun1043.com

Comments / 1

Related
KAAL-TV

RPD: Level 3 Offender moving to NW Rochester

(ABC 6 News) - The Rochester Police Department said a Level 3 predatory offender is relocating to northwest Rochester. Michael James Costa will be moving to the 4400 block of 22 Avenue NW on May 13. Costa engaged in sexual contact with a known female child and teenager on separate...
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Man Threw Punch That Left Victim With Brain Swelling

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – A Maplewood man faces charges after he allegedly punched another man who is now in critical condition. Kenneth Lax, 44, is charged with first-degree assault in Ramsey County. According to the complaint, police responded on Thursday evening to the intersection of Snelling Avenue North and Charles Avenue on a reported assault. When they arrived, they found a man lying in the street unconscious, with a pool of blood coming from his head. A witnesses who knew the suspect – later identified as Lax – provided police with his phone number. The witnesses said Lax approached the victim near the...
MAPLEWOOD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
City
Buffalo, MN
Wright County, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
County
Wright County, MN
Rochester, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Buffalo, MN
Crime & Safety
Fun 104.3

Remains Found in Swamp Believed to be Missing Mankato Woman

Eagle Lake, MN (KROC-AM News) - It appears the search for a missing Mankato woman may be over. The Blue Earth Sheriff's Office this afternoon reported that a body believed to be that of Nayawour "Sunday" Chuol was found around 9 o'clock this morning. The Sheriff's Office says the discovery was made by a citizen in a canoe searching in a swamp north of Highway 14 in the Eagle Lake area.
MANKATO, MN
newscenter1.tv

Minnesota hiker dies near Keystone

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office reports being dispatched along with the Pennington County Search and Rescue Friday to assist a 51-year-old hiker at Grizzly Creek nearby Keystone, S.D. The hiker from Alexandria, Minn. was pronounced dead at the scene.
KEYSTONE, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Mass Shooting#Jury Selection#County Jail#Violent Crime#The Mayo Clinic
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Allegedly Cutting Girlfriend’s Throat At Light Rail Station

Originally published May 13, 2022 ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A St. Paul man is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly slashing his girlfriend’s throat and leaving her to bleed out on a light rail platform. The victim told police that her life was saved by good Samaritans who applied pressure to her wound. Ray Criss, 36, is charged in Ramsey County with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault in connection with the Monday stabbing, court documents show. If convicted of the attempted murder charge, he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Criss is currently in custody in...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KEYC

Former Kasson church leader found guilty on all charges

KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) – The former leader of The Church of Latter-Day Saints in Kasson was found guilty of all charges Friday. Michael Davis, 37, is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a position of authority, and one count of indecent exposure in front of a minor.
KASSON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Teen Pulled From St. Croix River Dies; Identified As 17-Year-Old Suleiman Garado

LAKE ST. CROIX BEACH, Minn. (WCCO) — A 17-year-old boy from Stillwater is dead after being pulled Thursday evening from the St. Croix River. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were called at 5:40 p.m. to the 2000 block of Riviera Avenue South in Lake St. Croix Beach. They were responding to the report that a teen had gone under the water while playing with friends. (credit: CBS) Responders arrived within minutes and began searching for the missing teenager, identified as Suleiman Ibrahim Abda Garado. The Washington County rescue dive team located the boy roughly 40 minutes after he was last seen by witnesses. Garado was taken to Regions Hospital, where he was pronounced dead Friday morning. “The death of this young man is a devastating tragedy, and I extend my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones,” Washington County Sheriff Day Starry said, in a statement. “I’m grateful for the quick response of the Washington County rescue dive team and their ability to recovery Suleiman and bring peace to his family.” The official cause of the teenager’s death remains under investigation by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Family Alleges Minneapolis Police Took DNA Sample From Child Without Consent

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A family says Minneapolis police took DNA samples from their child without their consent. They allege that reports of gunfire at Phelps Park led to the teen and two others to be detained. He was not charged with a crime, but his DNA was taken without parental consent. Now, members of the Unity in Community Mediation Team (UCMT) and its Young People’s Task Force want answers. “How many times have our juveniles’ DNA has been taken without a parent consent, without a warrant or without a conviction?” said AJ Flowers with the Young People’s Task Force. “Who has been...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bring Me The News

2 suspects involved in Brooklyn Park armed carjacking

An armed carjacking was reported in Brooklyn Park Wednesday night. Police say the incident took place at about 7:38 p.m. on the 9600 block of Colorado Lane North. A victim was reportedly sitting in their BMW X5 when two suspects, described by Deputy Chief Mark Bruley as "two younger Black males," approached. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun and pointed it at the victim while demanding the victim's property, according to police.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Fun 104.3

Rochester Man Killed After Motorcycle and Semi Crash Near Eyota

Eyota, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was killed and a Rochester woman suffered serious injuries after a motorcycle and semi crashed near Eyota Thursday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol reports the motorcycle and semi were traveling north on Highway 42 near 19th Street southeast when the vehicles collided just before 6:30 p.m.
EYOTA, MN
WEAU-TV 13

17-year-old dead after water emergency incident in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Minn. (WEAU)-The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has identified the teen as 17-year-old Suleiman Ibrahim Abda Garado of Stillwater, Minn. The incident is a suspected drowning. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the teen was pronounced dead at Regions Hospital early Friday morning. WASHINGTON COUNTY, Minn....
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
winonaradio.com

Attempted Robbery Reported in Downtown Winona

WINONA, Minn. (KWNO)-Winona Police are investigating an attempted robbery in downtown Winona. Officers were called to the area of 3rd and Center Streets Wednesday afternoon. The reporting party told police a man attempted to take her purse. The woman described the man as between the ages of 50 and 60...
WINONA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Firefighter Killed In Blomkest During 2nd Night Of Dangerous Storms

Originally published on May 12 MURDOCK, Minn. (WCCO) — A second night of dangerous weather has turned deadly. The National Weather Service says a grain bin fell on a car just before 7 p.m. Thursday in Kandiyohi County, killing a passenger inside. (credit: CBS) According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, the victim, 63-year-old Ryan Erickson, of rural Lake Lillian, was a volunteer firefighter on storm watch on his own property at the time of the incident. It’s believed to be a line of duty death. (credit: CBS) A possible tornado also touched down two hours north of there in Pillager. Around that time, strong storms...
BLOMKEST, MN
Fun 104.3

Minneapolis Man Convicted In Election Ballot Case

Minneapolis (KROC AM News) - A Minneapolis man is facing possible time in a federal prison after being convicted of lying to a grand jury about some election ballots. A jury convicted 30-year-old Muse Mohamud Mohamed Tuesday and he will be sentenced at a later date. U.S. Attorney Andrew M....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KCCI.com

Body of missing man found in Des Moines River

MARION COUNTY, Iowa — The body of a man who went missing after a boat capsized on the Des Moines River has been found. Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholt confirms the body of Dustin Dittmer, 34, of Colfax, was recovered just before 7 a.m. on Saturday morning near the Bennington boat ramp.
MARION COUNTY, IA
KEYC

Public joins search for Nyawuor Chuol

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Another group joins the search for a missing Mankato woman. The family of Nyawuor Chuol, who goes by Sunday, was joined by Christian Aid Ministries for a search party, which started this morning at 10am. Members of the community came out to Casey’s gas station in...
MANKATO, MN
Fun 104.3

Fun 104.3

Rochester, MN
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
779K+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 104.3 is Southeast Minnesota's home for all of the greatest hits. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and the Southeast Minnesota area. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://fun1043.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy