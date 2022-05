A technology entrepreneurship boot camp has recently become an official course at UCLA after four years of being run as an informal program. The course, Engineering 170: “Project-Based Technology Bootcamp for Social Impact,” was originally inspired by students in 2017, said Raffi Simonian, senior program manager in the Office of Advanced Research Computing and the instructor of Engineering 170. A major goal of the course is to give students the skills they would need as future entrepreneurs in the technology industry, he said.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO