A Romance Fit For a Princess! Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s Complete Relationship Timeline

By Julia Emmanuele
 3 days ago
A royal romance. Princess Beatrice found her prince in businessman Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi as the couple fell hard for one another after being introduced by a mutual friend.

"Every second of every day since has been so full of joy, happiness, laughter and love. You are the kindest, loveliest and most beautiful person in the world. Thank you, my darling, for every second," the Italy native wrote via Instagram in July 2021, one year after they tied the knot in a secret ceremony.

Us Weekly confirmed that the couple were dating in November 2018 after she reportedly introduced him as her boyfriend at a party in London thrown by billionaire steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal . News of the royal's new relationship came two years after she split from Uber executive Dave Clark after 10 years of dating.

"It was a mutual decision and there was nothing in particular that led to a fallout. This is an opportunity for them to reflect, learn and grow," a source told Us in August 2016. "It's possible they'll get back together. They called it a break, not a breakup. They care about each other deeply."

Prior to Princess Beatrice, Mozzi was engaged to Dana Huang . The couple share son Christopher Woolf — a.k.a. Wolfie — and the sovereign has spoken about becoming his stepmother and developing a bond with the property tycoon's son.

"This year, I had the great honor to become a stepmother, and have had the most remarkable time going back over some of my most favorite stories at bedtime,” she wrote in the Evening Standard at the time. “Reading stories over this last year has been the best form of adventure from the safety of our own homes. … Helping him to engage with stories is a great journey to inspire imagination, creativity, independence and humor."

The princess became a mother herself in September 2021 when she and Mozzi welcomed their first child together . "Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi. Our life together has just begun, and I can’t wait to see all the amazing things that await us," the Italy native wrote via Instagram one month after his daughter's birth. "[I'm] feeling so much love and gratitude for my amazing wife, baby Sienna and Wolfie."

He concluded: "These are the days I never want to forget. This week, a friend said to me the sweetest saying ... that with every child you grow a whole new heart."

The royal family's Instagram account also shared the good news in October 2021, adding that " Wolfie is the best big brother to Sienna."

Keep scrolling to relive Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's relationship:

