ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Has Tucker Carlson created the most racist show in the history of cable news?

By Fresh Air
kunc.org
 3 days ago

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies, in today for Terry Gross. If you follow cable TV at all, you probably know that Fox News host Tucker Carlson is one of the most influential commentators in conservative media and one of the most provocative. He's known for praising authoritarian leaders such...

www.kunc.org

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Tucker Carlson appears to mislead Fox News viewers after claiming Elon Musk restored his Twitter account

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has insinuated that Elon Musk has restored his Twitter account after being suspended from the social media platform.On Monday, it was confirmed that controversial billionaire Musk has reached a deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion – news that has delighted many right-wing figures.Following the back and forth negotiations, the deal is expected to go through later this year, when Musk will officially take control.Conservative figures have welcomed the deal because of Musk’s advocacy of free speech, with many seeing it as a turning point away from liberalism in media.On 23 March, Carlson was suspended...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Maureen Corrigan
Person
Dave Davies
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Nicholas Confessore
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cable Tv#Opinion Journalism#Racial Injustice#Racism#Fox News#Hungarian#New York Times
The Atlantic

Don’t Fight in Another Country’s War

Last Monday, Malcolm Nance, an MSNBC talking head and former sailor in the United States Navy, showed up on the channel by satellite from Ukraine, dressed to kill. He wielded an assault rifle and wore full-camo military dress, including a ballistic helmet, and U.S. and Ukrainian flag patches. About a month ago, he said, he decided he was “done talking.” He then talked about how he had joined Ukraine’s international legion to help the country “fight [against Russia’s] war of extermination—an existential war.” Others have traced a similar journey. Andy Milburn, a journalist and ex-Marine who stopped writing and began training Ukrainians for combat, wrote an article about how he, too, was finished writing articles about Ukraine. “It just started to seem so frivolous,” he wrote, solemnly. “I didn’t want to be an observer.”
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TheWrap

Sean Hannity Falsely Identifies ‘Pallets and Pallets’ of Baby Formula at the Border Amid Shortage

(Note: post has been updated with a response from Sean Hannity and information about baby formula vs. powdered milk for babies.) Fox News’ Sean Hannity shared photos that falsely claimed to show “pallets and pallets” of baby formula at the southern border that were reserved for “illegal immigrants,” which CNN quickly debunked, calling the “Fox and Friends” segment an “illuminating example” in “outrage creation.”
U.S. POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy