Throughout the course of the past 2 years with the Pandemic-we've seen many different items land in short supply because of a complete stoppage in production or a slow down. Car parts like computer chips for new cars went almost non-existent, halting the production of new cars and causing inventory issues for car dealerships everywhere. If you were lucky enough to find a new model, you were one of the few. The past few years have seen the used car market skyrocket with trade-in values way up due to production issues not meeting demand on the new side... Of course, health and care items and cleaning supplies met the same fate-like Clorox wipes going non-existent for an extended time and then various foods following suit.

MIDLAND, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO