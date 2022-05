What is the deal with jobs and all of these businesses that can’t find people to fill them? We are told the unemployment rate is good and has drastically improved since the height of the pandemic. That’s a positive although I’ve always felt those numbers really don’t tell the full story. Anyway what I’m confused about is the need for so many different businesses to hire people who don’t seem to be interested in working.

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO