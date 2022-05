She served as Maricopa County attorney for 900 days, the first woman to hold the office. But Allister Adel was more than that. Dead too soon at age 45, Adel was many things that rarely mattered during her time in the public eye. She was a daughter, a wife, and a mother of two grade school boys. She loved her dogs and the Rotary Club. She was a loyal friend to those who knew her.

