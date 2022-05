On April 4, Service Wire Co. relocated to a new manufacturing and distribution center at 10803 W. Lake Houston Parkway, Houston, in the Generation Park development. The family-owned cable and wire manufacturer was founded in 1968, according to the business’ website. Service Wire Co. produces wire and cable for commercial use in various sectors, such as renewable energy, the automotive industry and mining. The business also has locations in West Virginia and Arizona. 800-231-9473. www.servicewire.com.

