Cincinnati, OH

DJ Reader knows Bengals camp battles with La'El Collins will be tough

By Bill Riccette
 3 days ago
Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader had high praise for new right tackle La’el Collins and is definitely to work alongside him.

But that doesn’t mean the entire experience is going to be all fun and games.

When the lines get together for drills, Reader may end up working against Collins and the nose tackle isn’t exactly jumping for joy.

“I’m not really looking forward to being a 3 technique and La’el coming down on that double team and pushing my hip or anything like that,” Williams said (H/T Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com). “But there’s a couple things I’m looking forward to. So I’m excited to get out there and compete.”

Competition breeds excellence, however, and these drills will only make both Collins and Reader better.

That a top-of-league nose tackle like Reader is already saying this about Collins says quite a bit about Joe Burrow’s new right tackle, too.

Training camp for the Bengals will certainly be quite a fun watch this summer as the Bengals look to patch up their problematic offensive line from 2021.

