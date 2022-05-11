ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seahawks FS Quandre Diggs returns to VMAC 4 months after broken fibula

By Tim Weaver
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xchxi_0fc5NABn00

The 2021 NFL season was a tough one for the Seattle Seahawks and their fans, who suffered through the team’s first losing campaign in 10 years. It ended on a particularly bittersweet note. While they scored a convincing moral victory against the NFC West rival Arizona Cardinals to end the year, free safety Quandre Diggs suffered a major leg injury in the fourth quarter. Diggs dislocated his ankle and broke his fibula, which required surgery.

Great news on this front: yesterday Diggs returned to practice at the VMAC in Renton for the first time in almost exactly four months since the injury.

Since coming over in a lopsided trade with the Detroit Lions in October of 2019, Diggs has developed into one of the league’s elite deep safeties. He has totaled 13 interceptions in 38 games and made the Pro Bowl two years running. Diggs’ fine work earned him a three-year contract extension worth $40 million.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The 6 most pivotal games on the Lions 2022 schedule

The Detroit Lions, like all other teams, saw their schedule be released on Thursday. What always comes with this territory is media stipulation on where they think the best matchups lie, and why. So now it’s my turn to go through the six games I feel are pivotal for the Detroit Lions in 2022. And yes I think there is a shot they can make the playoffs this season, I really do.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LOOK: Aidan Hutchinson in first Detroit Lions mini-camp

From the maize and blue to the Honolulu blue, Dearborn (Mich.) Divine Child and Michigan star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson is officially settling into his new digs. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, Hutchinson got the opportunity to stay home when the Jacksonville Jaguars passed him over in favor of Georgia linebacker Travon Walker, giving the Detroit Lions a chance they couldn’t pass up to take the local product. And now, for the first time since suiting up for Michigan’s turn in the College Football Playoff semifinal against the Bulldogs, Hutchinson is putting on a helmet and getting some work in.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Renton, WA
Sports
City
Renton, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Auburn wide receiver waived by Seahawks

On Friday, the Seattle Seahawks announced that the organization had decided to waive four wide receivers. One of those wide receivers was former Auburn Tiger Demetris Robertson. After going undrafted in this year’s draft, the Seahawks signed the Georgia native as an undrafted free agent. After spending just a...
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs' free agent DE Melvin Ingram to sign with Dolphins

The Kansas City Chiefs are losing one of their top remaining free agents to the Miami Dolphins. According to NFL reporter Jordan Schultz, Melvin Ingram has made his free-agent decision and will sign with the Dolphins. Ingram took a free-agent visit with Miami in mid-April. Kansas City expressed interest in re-signing Ingram, even enacting the rarely used UFA tender on him in early May. Brett Veach said the move would help keep a line of communication open between the two sides.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vmac#Fibula#American Football#Seahawks Fs Quandre Diggs#The Seattle Seahawks#Arizona Cardinals#The Detroit Lions
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks, Bills great Marshawn Lynch shares a prayer for Buffalo

Marshawn Lynch began his career with the Bills, who picked him in the first round of the 2007 NFL draft. Lynch was later traded to the Seahawks in 2010 but he still cares about his former city, which was the scene of a white supremacist mass shooting this weekend. On Saturday 10 people were killed in Buffalo at a supermarket in a predominantly-black neighborhood. This morning, Lynch shared a prayer for Buffalo on Twitter.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN’s Mike Clay believes Justyn Ross will make the Chiefs’ 53-man roster

Going undrafted is never what a player hopes for, but it doesn’t mean it’s the end of their football journey. It is just the start of the journey for a guy like Justyn Ross. Since going undrafted, there has been much discussion about Ross’s future and whether that future will be with the Kansas City Chiefs or elsewhere. Many experts and analysts alike have given their opinions on how Ross’ situation will turn out and why. A trend we are seeing is the belief that Justyn Ross will end up being making a roster and becoming a true NFL player. ESPN’s Mike...
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Laviska Shenault Jr. and the Jaguars will face the Denver Broncos this season— in London

The 2022 NFL schedule was released in epic fashion, and a number of games were leaked before the official unveiling. Looking at former Colorado Buffaloes stars in the league, Laviska Shenault Jr., who is still a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars after they went on a wild offseason spending spree, is set for his third NFL season. It’s safe to say that most Buffs fans also root for the Broncos, and Shenault and the Jaguars will face Denver in Week 8. Even more noteworthy is that the game won’t be played in Denver or in Jacksonville. It will be played in London at Wembley...
BOULDER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

109K+
Followers
155K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy