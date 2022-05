MAY’S LICK — Not only do honey bees provide us with a delicious natural sweetener, but they also benefit agriculture by pollinating crops like strawberries, blueberries, broccoli, cotton—and the list goes on and on. Around 1/3 of our food supply comes from fruits, vegetables and nuts which require pollination. Another 1/2 of the world’s oils and fibers are a product of pollination. Bees are heroes and we can’t survive without them.

