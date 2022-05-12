RED LOT OPEN FOR GAME 6

There are two words that every sports fan gets excited over. Game 7 followed by is necessary. The Dallas Stars and Calgary Flames play in a winner-take-all game to advance on Sunday. This series can go either way as anything is possible in these playoffs. This is the final of five Game 7s over the weekend (BOS/CAR, TBL/TOR, LAK/EDM, PIT/NYR, DAL/CAL). This is the 8th Game 7 for the Stars since moving to Dallas. Calgary is also playing in their 13th. Both teams have a rough history of playing in Game 7s. Everything about this series is different. Will the Stars end their season on Monday or do they have a date with the Second Round?

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO