NHL

RED LOT OPEN FOR GAME 6

NHL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe free community viewing party is open on Friday for Game 6. Flames fans, we heard you loud and clear! The Calgary Flames are proud to announce that they will host the Red Lot Community Viewing Party for Game 6, as the Flames look to close out the series against the...

www.nhl.com

markerzone.com

ZADOROV TO HAVE HEARING WITH DEPARTMENT OF PLAYER SAFETY TODAY

Calgary Flames' defenseman Nikita Zadorov has been summoned by the Department of Player Safety (DoPS) to have a hearing today for an illegal check to the head on Dallas Stars forward Luke Glendening during last night's Game 6 matchup between the two teams. Zadorov delivered the hit just 4 minutes...
NHL
Yardbarker

LA Kings, Edmonton Oilers Game 7 Broadcast Info Released

The LA Kings and Edmonton Oilers are one of three first-round matchups headed for a Game 7 on Saturday night. The start time of Game 7 of the First Round series between the Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers is set for 7 p.m. PT on Saturday, May 14, in Edmonton. The game will be televised on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports in Canada. In the U.S., the game will be on ESPN.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NESN

Bruins Notes: Most-Disappointing Aspect Of Game 7 Loss To Hurricanes

The Boston Bruins never will know what would have happened if they had better timing against the Carolina Hurricanes. The B’s now must switch into offseason mode after their 2021-22 season ended Saturday on a 3-2 loss to the ‘Canes in Game 7 of their first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series. Small mistakes plagued the Bruins on either side of the first intermission, and they lacked the offensive surge necessary to overcome the Hurricanes’ stout defense for all most of the game.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

NHL World Reacts To Insane Game 7 Ending

The first-round series between the Carolina Hurricanes and Boston Bruins came to a close with a nail-biting finish on Saturday evening. After trailing 3-1 for the entirety of the third period, the Bruins scored a goal with less than 30 seconds remaining in the Game 7 contest. Boston then won...
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

5 Bruins’ Takeaways From Game 7 Loss to Hurricanes

After being eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs in two of the last three seasons by the Boston Bruins, the Carolina Hurricanes got some revenge in the First Round of the 2022 Playoffs by eliminating the Black and Gold with a 3-2 victory in Game 7 Saturday. In what was a series where all games were won by the home team, the Bruins were bounced from the playoffs after not being able to muster a complete game in any of the four games in the series on the road as they did at home.
RALEIGH, NC
Dallas Sports Nation

Stars/Flames Play Game 7 to Decide Their Season

There are two words that every sports fan gets excited over. Game 7 followed by is necessary. The Dallas Stars and Calgary Flames play in a winner-take-all game to advance on Sunday. This series can go either way as anything is possible in these playoffs. This is the final of five Game 7s over the weekend (BOS/CAR, TBL/TOR, LAK/EDM, PIT/NYR, DAL/CAL). This is the 8th Game 7 for the Stars since moving to Dallas. Calgary is also playing in their 13th. Both teams have a rough history of playing in Game 7s. Everything about this series is different. Will the Stars end their season on Monday or do they have a date with the Second Round?
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

Boudreau to return as coach of Canucks next season

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Bruce Boudreau will return as coach of the Vancouver Canucks next season after helping to turn the struggling NHL club around as a midyear replacement. Speaking Friday afternoon after completing a “rough round” of golf, the 67-year-old Boudreau said “we have some unfinished business...
NHL
Yardbarker

Game 7 is a good time for Arthur Kaliyev to pot first playoff goal

Arthur Kaliyev is one of the best prospects in the LA Kings organization. Built like a bull, he has the goal-scoring ability that the Kings are looking for. Blessed with a heavy wrist shot, Kaliyev has 30-40 goal potential in the NHL. The 6-foot-2 and 190-pound winger had high expectations...
NHL
Yardbarker

4 Keys to an Oilers’ Game 7 Win vs. Kings

The Edmonton Oilers visited the Los Angeles Kings for Game 6 and came out with a 4-2 win. The series is tied 3-3 and headed back to Edmonton where the Oilers have won one game and lost two to the Kings. Home ice advantage has to play a little effect considering how loud the fans and building are, especially for a Game 7. With the pressure on Edmonton to move on, here are four keys to ensure a victory.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Ducks News & Rumors: Zegras, Coaching Changes & More

It is officially the offseason for the Anaheim Ducks and it’s one that will once again be filled with promise. Another top-10 pick is likely in store for the Ducks, which means adding to their young core as they continue to embark down the path of rebuilding the franchise to its former glory days.
ANAHEIM, CA
The Hockey Writers

Canucks’ Top 5 Games of the 2021-22 Season

The 2021-22 Vancouver Canucks season was full of exciting comebacks, a late-season playoff push and, of course, a major leadership change in the organization. Fans saw players like Quinn Hughes, Thatcher Demko and Elias Pettersson take their games to new levels while also witnessing J.T. Miller almost eclipse 100 points. While there were many memories from the past campaign, here are the top five games from the season.
NHL
Yardbarker

Bruins Have Had Mixed Results In Their Most Recent Game Seven Appearances

Heading into today’s matchup with the Hurricanes, the Bruins have appeared in game seven five times since winning the Stanley Cup in 2011. During the Boston Bruins Stanley Cup run of 2011, they reached game seven in three of their four series, including the Final against the Vancouver Canucks. Of course, they were 3-0 in game sevens that season, however, they are just 2-3 in five appearances since. Both of their wins came against the Toronto Maple Leafs and one of their three losses, and their most recent game seven appearance, was a reversal of fortune from their Stanley Cup Final game seven win over the Canucks.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

After stepping away in December, could Maurice step back in with Flyers?

Throughout May and possibly into June, we'll look at potential candidates for the Flyers' head coaching vacancy. "We're going to sit down and try to build that ideal candidate profile and really keep all options open, maybe look at it from a little broader perspective," Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher said May 3. "Clearly we have to sit down and really drill down in terms of what we're looking for. I'm sure there will be a lot of quality candidates we'll speak to."
PHILADELPHIA, PA

