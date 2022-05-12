ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

The legend of Boston Celtics champion center Bill Walton - the NBA’s greatest 'What If?'

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M75mm_0fc5Ilu100
(AP Photo/Lennox McLendon)

Boston Celtics alumnus and noted fan of the Grateful Dead Bill Walton found his way not only into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame but also the NBA’s 50th- and 75th-anniversary greatest players lists despite the fact that the former UCLA standout started a total of 117 games during his professional career.

This fact — as well as what got Walton into such a heady company — was discussed at length in a recent video put together by popular NBA YouTuber Clayton Crowley. The potential unrealized is another topic of note to consider given how much injury took away from the Celtics champion, who won a title with the team in 1986 and another in his time with the Portland Trail Blazers.

He also earned two NCAA titles while playing under legendary college head coach John Wooden. Check out the clip embedded below to hear Crowley’s assessment of one of Boston’s greatest big men.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to Stephen Curry announcement

The Golden State Warriors finished off the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 6 of their NBA Playoff series on Friday. Good thing because had they gone to Game 7, Stephen Curry might not have had time to study and graduate college. The Warriors star received his degree from Davidson College on...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michael Jordan comments on Kurt Busch’s win

Michael Jordan’s racing team 23XI earned their first win as a primary sponsor as Kurt Busch came away with the victory on Sunday at the AdventHealth 400 in Kansas. And he did it in style. Busch read the 45 car in a special Black Cement wrap that pays homage to the classic Air Jordan III model. He also wore a special race suit with the Black Cement theme and a giant Jumpman logo on it. Following the race, Busch celebrated the team’s victory and now we have a comment from Jordan himself. “Kurt ran a great race today and I’m so happy for...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Boston, MA
Sports
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC commit says he’s recruiting this five-star prospect to join him

With both Simeon Wilcher and G.G. Jackson committed, UNC head coach Hubert Davis and the program are off to a fantastic start to the 2023 cycle. But they aren’t done just yet. One player that UNC is targeting is five-star forward Matas Buzelis, a Chicago suburbs native that is playing at Brewster Academy. The 6-foot-9, 175-pound Buzelis is one of the top players in the 2023 class and has 13 offers so far.  Last month, UNC was in Chicago to meet with his parents as they hope to make a good impression. And now, Wilcher is attempting to recruit him to UNC as...
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: How legend Deion Sanders convinced Lions EDGE James Houston to switch positions at Jackson State and make the NFL

“Getting one of your star players to believe there’s a ceiling much higher at one position than another can be hard to see.”. That’s the intro, narrated by Snoop Dogg, for the section of a documentary on Jackson State football that features Lions draft pick James Houston. The “Coach Prime” series follows Tigers head coach Deion Sanders as he traverses his first season as a college football coach.
JACKSON, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Video: Former NFL standout Frank Gore wins pro boxing debut with one-punch knockout

Frank Gore is not short of accolades in the world of football. But Saturday, he added the first success to his newly-minted list of boxing accomplishments. At Gamebred Boxing 1, Gore flattened opponent Yaya Olorunsola with a brutal overhand right to win his professional boxing debut by fourth-round knockout. The finish sent the crowd at Biloxi Community Center in Biloxi, Miss., into a frenzy.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Walton
Person
John Wooden
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors Game 6 odds, picks and predictions

The Memphis Grizzlies look to stay alive when they visit Chase Center Friday to take on the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of their best-of-7 Western Conference semifinal series. The Warriors leads the series 3-2. Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Grizzlies vs. Warriors odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics Wire
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

In Deondre Johnson, Rutgers football just landed the rim protector that Steve Pikiell needs (kidding, but he’s a great athlete)

On Saturday afternoon, Rutgers football got a commitment from Deondre Johnson, a New York athlete who is the definition of being under-the-radar. But Johnson is also the very definition of being an athlete, bringing to Rutgers football the ability to play multiple positions. As is evidenced by Johnson’s ability to play multiple sports. And while Johnson’s future is likely at either tight end or defensive end for Rutgers, the Newburgh Free Academy (Newburgh, N.Y.) recruit is also a standout on the basketball court. Last season as a junior, Johnson averaged 15.8 points per game and 11.9 rebounds per game.  RelatedOn3 prediction machine has Rutgers...
NEWBURGH, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Listen to thrilling Rangers radio call of Artemi Panarin’s sensational Game 7 OT winner

The New York Rangers are advancing to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs thanks to a rocket of a shot from Artemi Panarin!. After New York tied the game up late against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Panarin became the hero for the Rangers faithful with the overtime game-winning goal at the tail end of a power play. Brock McGinn took an ill-advised holding penalty, putting the Rangers on a crucial power play just a few minutes into the overtime frame.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Facebook
Sports
Boston College
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former St. John’s guard Omar Cook should be celebrated as he ends a long international career

For thousands of young basketball players across the country, playing in the NBA is the ultimate dream. Anything short of that can feel like a failure. However, not everyone can make the NBA. There are only 450 roster spots, and only a small fraction of those open up each year. For players who prove good enough to play professionally while being unable to crack one of those coveted spots, international play has always been a great alternative. Playing overseas has provided countless players the opportunity to extend their careers and get paid doing something they love. No one is a better example of that than Omar Cook, the former St. John’s guard who announced his likely retirement Saturday at 40 years old.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

110K+
Followers
155K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy