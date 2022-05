The Ozark County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a young family who hasn’t been heard from since early March. Thirty-two-year-old Justin, 30-year-old Jennifer and 5-month-old Barakah Ruggles left southwest Missouri on a “religious sabbatical” to Florida at the end of February, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. Jennifer’s family last heard from her on March 6, and investigators were able to track the family to south Florida.

OZARK COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO