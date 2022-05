Kathy Barnette has gone from virtual nobody to virtual front-runner in Pennsylvania's Republican Senate contest — and now she's facing the heat that comes with being on top. With days until the May 17 primary, detractors are frantically trying to prevent her from pulling off one of the biggest political upsets of the year. A super PAC backing one of her opponents released an ad calling Barnette, who would be Pennsylvania's first Black senator if elected, "Crazy Kathy." Allies of her opponents are circulating old tweets, including one critical of former President Donald Trump.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO