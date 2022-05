MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - Millbrook police have arrested a local fast food worker on allegations that she used a customer’s identity to make illegal purchases. Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson said the investigation started over the weekend when the victim said someone used their debit card information at various businesses. Detectives narrowed down who had access to the victim’s information and determined it happened when the victim used the card at the local McDonald’s drive-thru.

