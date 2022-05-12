ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

CERTAINLY SO Announces Sophomore Studio Album DREAMS OF GREEN, Out July 1

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis summer, Birmingham-bred, Nashville-based indie-folk quartet Certainly So will invite listeners on a road trip for the ages with the release of their sophomore album, Dreams of Green arriving July 1. A delightfully bite-sized companion to its 2021 predecessor, Future Self Only Dreams, the group's self-professed “mini LP” swells with illustrative...

gratefulweb.com

Blü Egyptian 2022 Summer Tour and album release

Blü Egyptian (from Chico, Ca) are be touring throughout Northern California this summer to promote their second album "Dame Un Segundo", to be released on May 20th on all streaming platforms. They have released three singles from the album, including two music videos on YouTube. Also keep a lookout for them in the campgrounds at Hog Farm Hideaway, Function in the Junction June 18 in Junction City High Sierra Music Festival, California Worldfest and on the lot at both Dead & Co. Shoreline shows. Blü Egyptian (from Chico, Ca) play original music encompassing bluegrass, funk, rock, latin, edm and reggae for the ultimate dance party! For upcoming shows, go to bluegyptianband.com or follow them on social media.
CHICO, CA
gratefulweb.com

GRAMMY-nominated Valerie June covers Mazzy Star’s “Fade Into You”

Following the release of her critically-acclaimed album The Moon & Stars: Prescriptions For Dreamers in March 2021, GRAMMY-nominated artist Valerie June embarked on a highly anticipated U.S. tour that kicked off in March and continues through May. Now the celebrated singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist is releasing a dazzling cover (and accompanying performance video) of one of the most achingly romantic songs of the 90s, Mazzy Star’s “Fade into You.” While the track has been covered many times since its initial release in 1993, it should come as no surprise that Valerie pulls in her exquisitely tender balance of modern and traditional sonic influences to create something between otherworldly and positively human.
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Heatwave Music Festival announces Chicago debut

Today Auris Presents, Chicago’s leading force in live music events, has announced the debut Heatwave Music Festival. Heatwave will take over Chicago July 16 & 17 with a fully immersive, pop-art inspired event, bridging the gap between experiential art and globally leading dance music performances. Since the world shaping...
CHICAGO, IL
gratefulweb.com

Lineup for Electric Zoo Adventures: Cancún Edition

Leading technology company Pollen Presents has announced that they are teaming up once again with renowned New York festival Electric Zoo for the return of Electric Zoo Adventures: Cancún Edition. Following a sold-out first edition, the experience will feature a bigger lineup and an action-packed itinerary throughout four unforgettable nights in Cancún from December 1-5.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
gratefulweb.com

Cody Jinks’ “Hurt You” music video debuts today

The official music video for renowned singer, songwriter and musician Cody Jinks’ song, “Hurt You,” is debuting today—the first official video of Jinks’ career. Watch/share HERE. Filmed at Thistle Hill Estate in Whitesboro, Texas, “Hurt You” was directed by Amos David McKay with Austin-based production shop Two Headed Boy, in association with Fort Worth’s Red Production Company.
WHITESBORO, TX
gratefulweb.com

Delbert McClinton reunites with the songs of his youth (Hank Williams, Ray Charles) on 'Outdated Emotion' out now

Today via Hot Shot Records/Thirty Tigers, Delbert McClinton releases Outdated Emotion, the 27th studio album from the 81-year-old legendary blues and soul rocker. The record marks a full-circle moment for the “Texas Treasure” (Houston Press) as he celebrates his coming-of-age musical heroes and performs the country, jazz, blues, and swing tunes that have shaped his career. Co-produced with Kevin McKendree at The Rock House in Franklin, TN, the Outdated Emotion tracklist includes a Ray Charles tribute, Hank Williams' country classics (complete with steel guitar and fiddle) and Little Richard’s 1956 rock and roll ballad “Long Tall Sally.” The 16-song collection marks a return to McClinton’s roots and offers listeners a backstage pass to some of the most significant musical moments in American history. He delivers every song “with his trademark charming twang, never pandering to listeners, but instead sharing his joy with them” (Blues Blast Magazine). Now over six decades into his chart-topping career, which has included solo hits as well as collaborations with Emmylou Harris, Etta James, George Strait and even The Beatles, McClinton revealed that “what he really wants to do is make people dance.” Outdated Emotion certainly accomplishes that goal while introducing the next generation to the music that influenced him. Ultimately it proves why he’s earned the title of “the Godfather of Americana Music” (Rolling Stone).
TEXAS STATE
gratefulweb.com

The Battery Kicks Off “Playscape Performs” with a Unique Collaboration between Parsons Dance and Ballet Tech, Inspired by the Park’s Innovative New Playground

On Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4, The Battery will jump-start its 2022 summer series, “Playscape Performs,” with a wildly imaginative dance performance - free for the whole family. Warrie Price, the visionary behind revamping and revitalizing The Battery for nearly three decades, is collaborating with world-renowned choreographer and creative director David Parsons, his company Parsons Dance and the talented fourth and fifth graders at Ballet Tech, the NYC Public School for Dance, to present the first-ever dance inspired by a playground. The performance, entitled “About Sprouts,” kicks off The Battery’s summer activities, which are funded by The Battery Conservancy - the organization responsible for transforming the city’s birthplace park. The dance will feature members of Parsons Dance, 60 student dancers from Ballet Tech, and 100 artfully-crafted aerial puppets soaring majestically among gardens, trees, clouds and water views of New York Harbor.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
gratefulweb.com

Lyle Lovett's new album 12th of June out today!

Produced by Chuck Ainlay and Lovett, 12th of June features a mix of new originals, including previously released singles “12th of June” and “Pants Is Overrated,” standards by Nat King Cole and Dave Frishberg, and a Horace Silver instrumental, representing Lyle Lovett’s dynamic live performances with his Large Band. Coupled with his gift for storytelling, the new album continues to highlight Lovett’s ability to fuse elements of jazz, country, western swing, folk, gospel and blues in a convention-defying manner that breaks down barriers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

