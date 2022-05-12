ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Amare Stoudemire: If I'm the owner of the 76ers, I can't commit to giving James Harden a max deal

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aAtb2_0fc44U5u00

Nets coach and former NBA big man Amar’e Stoudemire recently slammed Harden, saying that he does not deserve to receive a max deal from the Sixers. “I can’t commit to that,” he said of offering James Harden a max deal. “If I’m the owner of the Sixers, I cannot commit to giving him a max deal. I just don’t see the dedication that I would need to see from my top 75 player. You have to be able to have a certain level of determination and focus on being the best player you can possibly be and also be there for your teammates when they need you the most. … If he’s not capable of doing that as a max player, I’m not going to be willing to now give you a max contract if you’re not showing me that you can handle the situation.”

Source: Jonathan Sherman @ ahnfiredigital.com

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod

Basketball Pod Ep 64 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants talk about the Harden and Maxey bench incident.

Listen to it here 👇

#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #PhilaUnite pic.twitter.com/YNvNW6axXy6:59 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Eq68m_0fc44U5u00

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Amare Stoudemire: If I’m the owner of the Sixers, I cannot commit to giving Harden a max deal sportando.basketball/en/amare-stoud…4:59 PM

Henry Abbott @TrueHoop

Funny: James Harden appearing to crash Tobias Harris’ post-game interview. That’s him arriving on the left.

Less funny: real signs of trouble between Harden and the 76ers. https://t.co/dni1zWElSW pic.twitter.com/XUn3r5NIUI2:34 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b3YXX_0fc44U5u00

Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich

A lot on the line for James Harden in this series: si.com/nba/heat/miami…1:24 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Optimistic view is Nets finally learned. Catering to Irving got them 1 playoff series victory in three years, a wronged head coach (Atkinson), a silly choice of DeAndre over Jarrett, a disgruntled (Harden), a damaged (Simmons) and an enormous payroll.

nydailynews.com/sports/basketb…12:45 PM

Anthony Puccio @APOOCH

Former Nets assistant Amar’e Stoudemire questions James Harden’s dedication, commitment on ESPN pic.twitter.com/TCgKj8uRgy12:44 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iuDGw_0fc44U5u00

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Joel Embiid is back at his customary spot with James Harden at the far basket as we get let into shootaround before tonight’s Game 6. Embiid wasn’t on the court when we got let in prior to Games 3 and 4. – 11:11 AM

Rob Mahoney @RobMahoney

James Harden has become a conditional superstar: theringer.com/2022/5/12/2306…9:58 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Most 40-point games, last 4 postseasons:

– Giannis Antetokounmpo (now 7)

– Luka Doncic, Kevin Durant (6)

– Devin Booker, Jimmy Butler, Kawhi Leonard, Donovan Mitchell, Jamal Murray (4)

– Damian Lillard (3)

– James Harden, Ja Morant, Jayson Tatum (2) – 9:53 PM

J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael

Game on the line who do you trust to make the 3 in a pivotal playoff game: Harden or Giannis?

Do you want to trust your stats or your gut? – 9:46 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Most 40-point playoff games since Giannis joined the league:

17 — LeBron

10 — Durant

9 — Harden

7 — Giannis pic.twitter.com/09viZnVP9A9:34 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y6dSv_0fc44U5u00

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

From today’s press conference, Sean Marks started the season by predicting extensions for James Harden and Kyrie Irving. He ended it by being much more cautious after a wild year. On the start of a crucial Nets offseason: theathletic.com/3306751/2022/0…6:19 PM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

“Not sure if this is breaking news to anyone, but players have biases and agendas, too. Just look at what happened during the All-Star starter selection after James Harden forced his way out of Brooklyn. Kevin Durant refused to take him.”

usatoday.com/story/sports/f…4:10 PM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Sean Marks on James Harden: “I think when players’ minds are made up, I think it’s foolish to try & change their minds. If it’s not a fit & you’re paying a guy $30+ million & it doesn’t work, you have to make a decision. I think that’s something that we did. We pivoted quickly.” pic.twitter.com/RtKB0geZ6A3:53 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20ZFFP_0fc44U5u00

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

Is James Harden still that guy for the Sixers?

@Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine discuss the tough situation Philadelphia is facing right now

#PhilaUnite pic.twitter.com/jMOlJh9iUs2:36 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X0urM_0fc44U5u00

On a recent episode of The Athletic NBA Show, Sam Amick shared some intel on James Harden’s contract situation with the Philadelphia 76ers. Amick says Philadelphia may know Harden won’t demand a max deal in free agency. “When the Sixers got him, their intel was that he would potentially be willing to take less. And obviously, you know, nobody knows him better than Daryl (Morey),” said Amick. -via RealGM / May 4, 2022

Sam Amick: When the Sixers got (James Harden), their intel was that he would potentially be willing to take less. And obviously, you know, nobody knows him better than Daryl (Morey). -via Spotify / May 4, 2022

“So here’s my second conspiracy theory,” said Zach Lowe on his podcast. “This one, James Harden himself just debunked, if you care about what is said at press conferences. So James Harden, it was reported I think by The Athletic, that James Harden opted in as part of his trade to Philadelphia. Then it was reported hours later that he in fact had not opted in. Then it was reported days later that the reason he had not opted in was that he just missed the deadline to file the paperwork with the NBA league office. The fax got stuck in the machine. Or the signature couldn’t be found or something. “Here’s the conspiracy. This is the one going around the league that James Harden, to be clear, just debunked. He’s going to decline his option, re-sign for less money, so that Philadelphia can dump Tobias Harris into somebody’s cap space and open up if they dump some other people an almost, almost, almost max slot for a third star. That’s the one that’s going around the league. And people who say that are like, ‘If that happens, some eyebrows at the league office might be raised.’ -via RealGM / February 16, 2022

Comments / 2

Related
Larry Brown Sports

76ers make decision on Doc Rivers’ future

Doc Rivers faced job security questions after the Philadelphia 76ers were eliminated from the playoffs on Thursday night, but the head coach is not going anywhere. Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey told reporters on Friday that Rivers will return as the team’s head coach next season. Rivers, who attended the press conference with Morey, said he is still committed to leading the 76ers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Brooklyn Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
ESPN

Ben Simmons sells house, selling condo and trying to put the 76ers and Philadelphia in the past

Ben Simmons is trying to put Philadelphia behind him in more ways than one. The former Philadelphia 76ers guard, who was traded to the Brooklyn Nets for James Harden after a disappointing end to his 2021 playoffs, has sold his house in Moorestown, New Jersey, to Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos. The house, a 10,500 square-foot mansion with six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms on a 1.78 acre lot, is approximately 40 minutes from Philadelphia. The house had been on the market for six months before the sale. Simmons is still trying to sell a $3 million condo in the City Center area of Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Magic Johnson Reacts To James Harden's Game 6 Performance

Half the basketball world has been criticizing James Harden after his dreadful Game 6 performance that led to the 76ers getting eliminated from the playoffs. Unfortunately for Harden, Magic Johnson has joined the fray. Taking to Twitter last night, Magic admonished Harden for how few shots he took in the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Ben Simmons was petty on Twitter after 76ers got eliminated

Ben Simmons took a victory lap (if you can call it that) after his former team got eliminated from the playoffs on Thursday. The Brooklyn Nets star Simmons decided to be petty on Twitter, “liking” a couple of tweets dissing the Philadelphia 76ers and James Harden, whom Simmons was traded for in February. Simmons “liked” one tweet calling Harden “washed” and “out of shape” and another tweet from Skip Bayless criticizing Harden and saying that Simmons would eventually make their trade look foolish for the 76ers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Jamal Murray
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Tobias Harris
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Damian Lillard
The Spun

Jimmy Butler Had Message For Joel Embiid After Heat Win

Jimmy Butler had a great message for former teammate Joel Embiid on Thursday night. Butler ended up coming out on top as the Miami Heat eliminated the Philadelphia 76ers by a score of 99-90. It's Miami's first trip to the Eastern Conference Final since 2020. After the buzzer sounded, Butler...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Sixers#Twitter
fadeawayworld.net

The Philadelphia 76ers’ Current Player Status For The 2022-23 Season: James Harden Has 47 Million Reasons To Accept His Player Option, But Do The 76ers Want To Give Him A Max Deal This Summer?

The 76ers played the most depressing game of chicken in NBA history with Ben Simmons during the first two-thirds of the season before trading him along with Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and two first-round draft picks to the Brooklyn Nets for James Harden and Paul Millsap. James Harden happily joined the 76ers, the supposed Robin to Joel Embiid’s Batman, and everything went according to plan at first. The 76ers concluded the regular season going 16-8 after the All-Star break and were a dark horse pick to win the title. Then they lost for the second season in a row in the Eastern Conference Semis to the Heat, regressing with Harden in and Simmons out.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

In biggest game of the year, James Harden turned into Ben Simmons

The 76ers got rid of Ben Simmons for a few reasons but largely because he refused to shoot the basketball in the second half of the biggest game of last year, a home elimination game in the conference semifinal round. Simmons was mysteriously and inexplicably scared to shoot in Game...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
Spotify
hotnewhiphop.com

Michael Blackson Claims Ben Simmons Slid In His Fiancée's DMs

Club Shay Shay once again gave the world a vial moment during Michael Blackson's visit to Shannon Sharpe's podcast. The famed comedian covered a variety of topics during his sit down with Sharpe, but it was a moment when Blackson was asked about Ben Simmons that stole the show. Last summer, Blackson seeming tweeted that someone tried shooting their shot with his fiancée Rada, and Sharpe wanted to know if it was true.
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

76ers need better Harden, healthy Embiid to contend in East

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The first piece of the 76ers’ offseason is set: Doc Rivers will return to coach next season, early exits and all. Another question mark seems somewhat settled, James Harden wants to stay in Philly and the Sixers want him back. All signs point to yes, but no deal — one that could be worth nearly $50 million next season — is guaranteed.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

109K+
Followers
155K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy