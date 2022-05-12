ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zach LaVine to undergo scope procedure on his left knee in coming weeks

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Shams Charania: Bulls All-Star Zach LaVine to undergo scope procedure on left knee in the coming weeks, sources say. Details:

Kurt Helin

Expected now official: Zach LaVine to have knee scoped in coming weeks

Emiliano Carchia

Bulls' Zach LaVine to have knee procedure in coming weeks

KC Johnson

On what Zach LaVine's decision to play through a torn thumb ligament and nagging knee soreness says about him and his future.

Column for @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/…4:29 PM

Josh Martin

Could LaVine join the Trail Blazers to team up with Damian Lillard?

Darnell Mayberry

Bulls' Zach LaVine expected to undergo surgery: Sources

Josh Martin

LaVine is set to get his left knee repaired before hitting the free agent market.

Shams Charania

Bulls All-Star Zach LaVine to undergo scope procedure on left knee in the coming weeks, sources say.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40gbxE_0fc434a800

Sean Highkin

Going on @670TheScore with @dan_bernstein at 9 pacific/11 central to talk LaVine/Blazers nonsense and other stuff – 11:36 AM

Eric Pincus

Latest @BleacherReport Could the Lakers Realistically Get Zach Lavine? It's a Long Shot, But It's Possible – I'm inundated with the question daily, figured it was worth digging into. I see no evidence LaVine wants to leave CHI to LA, but here's the what if

Josh Martin

Could LaVine join the Trail Blazers to team up with Damian Lillard?

With Zach LaVine officially headed to an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee at some point this offseason, it’s an opportune time to reflect on some big-picture aspects to the overall situation. The Athletic and Stadium reported on Thursday that the long-expected procedure would occur “in the coming weeks.” This comes on the heels of the Chicago Sun-Times reporting in late April that LaVine would have surgery “almost immediately after the playoffs.” A source told NBC Sports Chicago that LaVine is on board with his medical team’s plan. -via NBC Sports / May 12, 2022

These words from LaVine should resonate. He made the conscious decision to play through his balky knee situation because he knew the Bulls were headed to his first-ever NBA playoff appearance and he wanted to maximize the experience for himself and for his teammates, coaches and franchise. Just as the upcoming knee procedure is expected to clean up LaVine’s lingering issues, his decision should clear up any lingering misperception about LaVine. He’ll get paid this summer, for sure. But his love for the game isn’t going anywhere. -via NBC Sports / May 12, 2022

Joe Cowley: LaVine is going to take a week off to “chill out” before dealing with doctors and the knee. -via Twitter @JCowleyHoops / April 29, 2022

