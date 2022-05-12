ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Vanderbilt Square Barnes & Noble closing after 28 years

By George Wiebe
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Correction: An earlier version of this story said the decision to not renew Barnes & Noble's lease was made by CBRE. CBRE manages the property, which is owned by Invesco, but does not make...

communityimpact.com

Comments / 0

Related
Community Impact Houston

Orleans Seafood Kitchen moves opening date for Fulshear location

The opening date for the second Orleans Seafood Kitchen has been moved from spring of this year to summer this year, according to the restaurant's website and Facebook page. The new restaurant will be located in Fulshear at 6230 FM 1463. It will feature a 1,385-square-foot patio and multiple televisions in the bar and patio area, as previously reported by Community Impact Newspaper. The New Orleans-inspired restaurant also has another location in Katy located at 20940 Katy Freeway G and owned by Chance Comstock and Marcus Payavla. http://orleansseafoodkitchen.com.
FULSHEAR, TX
Community Impact Houston

European Wax Center in Tomball open, offering waxing services to men and women

European Wax Center opened April 20 in Tomball at 14257 FM 2920, Ste. 270, according to Maddie Miller, director of marketing and communications. European Wax Center is a national brand, and the Tomball location is owned and operated locally by the Miller family. The center offers hair waxing services for men and women, including eyebrows, face, full body and Brazilian. First-time customers can receive a free wax. 346-509-2929. www.waxcenter.com.
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

24-hour Prime Washateria now open in Alvin

Prime Washateria Alvin opened at 1109 Hwy. 6, Ste. C, Alvin, on Feb. 20. The location is open 24 hours and features 40 front-load commercial washers and 40 commercial dryers that text when a cycle is complete, free guest Wi-Fi and arcade games. 281-968-7125. www.primewashateria.com. Reporter, Pearland/Friendswood. Andy joined Community...
ALVIN, TX
Community Impact Houston

Forward Air Inc. opens truck yard in Humble

Forward Air Inc. opened a truck yard May 1 at 2000 Wilson Road, Humble, according to real estate firm Finial Group, which represented landlord Drewett Holdings LLC. The business provides commercial ground shipping services throughout North America, according to the company’s website. www.forwardair.com. Reporter, Spring/Klein & Lake Houston/Humble/Kingwood. Emily...
HUMBLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
River Oaks, TX
Local
Texas Business
Houston, TX
Business
City
Buffalo, TX
Community Impact Houston

Tiff’s Treats now open in west Pearland

Tiff’s Treats had a soft opening April 11 and a grand opening April 23 at 11200 Broadway St., Ste. 410, Pearland. Tiff’s Treats is a dessert business that sells freshly baked cookies and brownies. The business has locations across Houston, including in Webster and Sugar Land. 346-433-8900. www.cookiedelivery.com.
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Service Wire Co. manufacturing center running in Generation Park

On April 4, Service Wire Co. relocated to a new manufacturing and distribution center at 10803 W. Lake Houston Parkway, Houston, in the Generation Park development. The family-owned cable and wire manufacturer was founded in 1968, according to the business’ website. Service Wire Co. produces wire and cable for commercial use in various sectors, such as renewable energy, the automotive industry and mining. The business also has locations in West Virginia and Arizona. 800-231-9473. www.servicewire.com.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barnes Noble#Cbre#Invesco#The Barnes Noble
Community Impact Houston

DATA: See real estate prices in April 2022 in The Woodlands area

Data on home sales in The Woodlands area shows that 27 homes sold for $1 million or higher in April 2022 as of information available May 1. The highest number of homes sold in April were in the $200,000-$399,999 price range in the 77386 ZIP code, similar to previous months. A total of 27 homes sold in that price range in 77386, down from 51 the previous month. The next highest number of houses sold was in the 77385 ZIP code in the same price range, where 24 homes sold, down from 37 the previous month, according to information previously reported by Community Impact Newspaper. The greatest increase in median home price from April 2021 to April 2022 was in the 77380 ZIP code, where the median value increased by 84.4% from $236,150 to $435,500.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

HomeGoods projects third quarter 2022 opening in New Caney

HomeGoods is projecting its new location in New Caney’s Valley Ranch Town Center to open in the third quarter of 2022, according to the East Montgomery County Improvement District. Located at 21872 Market Place Drive, the national chain will sell a variety of home decor items, including pillows, towels, rugs, dishes and cutlery as well as pet items. HomeGoods is a sister store to TJ Maxx, Marshalls, Sierra Trading Post and Homesense. www.homegoods.com.
NEW CANEY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Community Impact Houston

En Sisters African Market coming soon to Sugar Land

A new specialty market focusing on African Caribbean items has a planned upcoming opening date in Sugar Land. With eyes on a May 20 soft opening and a June grand opening at 2444 Settlers Way Blvd., Sugar Land, En Sisters African Market is looking to bring grocery items, ethnic products and an exchange of cultural experiences, the grocery store announced to Community Impact Newspaper on May 7. The market will offer a variety of African Caribbean dry goods, spices and culinary items along with condiments, grains and grocery items.
SUGAR LAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Family-owned restaurant El Chaparro Mexican Bar & Grill comes full circle opening fourth location

The Hernandez family opened the fourth location of El Chaparro Mexican Bar & Grill in The Woodlands in May 2021, coming full circle by taking over the lease of their old culinary stomping grounds. Efrain Hernandez said he and his brother, Gustavo Hernandez, worked in the location for 20 years under its previous ownership before they left in 2009 to start El Chapparo on FM 1488 in 2009.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

CrossFit Magnolia celebrating 10 years

Owners Jen and Eric Petty will celebrate 10 years of CrossFit Magnolia in June, Eric said. The business includes six coaches and is dedicated to building an inclusive, positive and supportive community of people who want to be able to move well and feel good, Eric said. The gym has about 200 members and offers classes, personal training, nutrition coaching and mobility classes. 435-764-0412. www.crossfitmagnolia.com.
MAGNOLIA, TX
Community Impact Houston

Pearland launches innovation hub aiming to connect small businesses, entrepreneurs in city

The city of Pearland is seeking to connect and aid local business owners and entrepreneurs. The Pearland Economic Development Corp. announced in a May 12 news release the launch of the Pearland Innovation Hub, which is seeking to help local entrepreneurs through local and regional entrepreneurship assistance programs, events, service providers and funding sources.
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

The Ion celebrates grand opening in Houston's Midtown

The Ion formally launched May 9 following a ribbon-cutting ceremony with key speakers, including Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Rice University President David Leebron. In 2019, Rice University announced the development of a new innovation district. While The Ion has been operating in limited capacity for several months, the official opening is being celebrated May 9-May 13.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy