Vanderbilt Square Barnes & Noble closing after 28 years

Data on home sales in The Woodlands area shows that 27 homes sold for $1 million or higher in April 2022 as of information available May 1. The highest number of homes sold in April were in the $200,000-$399,999 price range in the 77386 ZIP code, similar to previous months. A total of 27 homes sold in that price range in 77386, down from 51 the previous month. The next highest number of houses sold was in the 77385 ZIP code in the same price range, where 24 homes sold, down from 37 the previous month, according to information previously reported by Community Impact Newspaper. The greatest increase in median home price from April 2021 to April 2022 was in the 77380 ZIP code, where the median value increased by 84.4% from $236,150 to $435,500.

THE WOODLANDS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO