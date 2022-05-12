ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Transplanted L.A. Producer Finds Ample Talent Here; Starts a Rep Theater Company to Highlight It

By Dan Weckerly
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NKmj8_0fc3sUv000
Image via NJStage.com at the Bucks County Herald.

It sounds oh-so-cliché: Big-time Los Angeles writer-producer come to bucolic community, finds an abundance of local talent, and successfully launches a theater company to spotlight it all. But that story arc is exactly how the New Hope Repertory company is now stepping into the limelight. Bridget Wingert opened the curtain on this story in the Bucks County Herald.

The visionary behind the company is Christopher Canaan, Emmy Award–winning writer-producer. Walker, Texas Ranger and its sequel Walker were his highest profile TV projects, atop 20 other TV writing gigs and five turns in the producer chair.

Six years ago, Canaan and his wife left Los Angeles to relocate here.

It didn’t take him long to tap into a wealth of talent.

He’s now deploying these artists into some rather nontraditional venues. Canaan has organized theatrical readings at the youth-based ActorsNET in Morrisville and New Hope’s historic Phillips’ Mill.

“There is room in our community for the considerable amount of nonprofessional theater talent that thrives here,” Canaan said, explaining the thought process behind his stagings.

The sites reflect the company’s goals: produce plays with a New Hope connection, celebrate Bucks County’s culture, emphasize small-town experiences, and unite students with veteran actors.

Next up? A production of Our Town, the Thornton Wilder classic. It will open in July at New Hope-Solebury High School.

More on the New Hope Repertory company is at the Bucks County Herald.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
New Hope, PA
City
Morrisville, PA
County
Bucks County, PA
Bucks County, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
BUCKSCO.Today

Conshohocken-based AmerisourceBergen Among Companies Choosing Suburbs Over Phila. as Pandemic Winds Down

Conshohocken-based AmerisourceBergen is among the growing number of companies that are opting to make the suburbs their post-pandemic home rather than Philadelphia, writes Jeff Blumenthal for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The wholesale pharmaceutical distribution and services company decided to relocate its headquarters from Chesterbrook to Sora West, a 12-story new...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thornton Wilder
BUCKSCO.Today

Former Perkasie Pharmacist Prescribes Delicious Cupcakes as Sweet-Tooth Satisfaction

Image via Papa's Cupcakes at Facebook. There’s plenty of pride at Papa’s Cupcakes in Perkasie. And that’s understandable, given the culinary care that goes into its tasty treats. But the married owners — John Ferraro and Bryan Berchok — also routinely supply their delectable desserts to area Pride events and causes. Cora Berke licked her competition in presenting this story for the Visit Bucks County blog.
PERKASIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theater Company#A New Hope#Performing#Musical Theater#The New Hope Repertory#The Bucks County Herald#Emmy Award#Texas Ranger#Phillips Mill
BUCKSCO.Today

William Penn Bank Summer Music Fest Returns, Spotlights Music from Across the Decades

Peter Noone, lead singer of Herman's Hermits, is on the Bristol summer music fest bill.Image via Aversa PR and Events. The Bristol Riverside Theatre (BRT) William Penn Bank Summer Music Fest returns to the Bristol Township Amphitheater multiday lineup that covers some of music’s most iconic sounds across the decades. Scheduled performers and their show dates are:
BRISTOL, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
BUCKSCO.Today

New Hope Restaurant Gains New Branding but Retains Excellence in Culinary Skill and Vistas

Although the name has shifted a bit and the menu has been revised, the views available at Playhouse Deck remain stunning.Image via The Deck at Instagram. The rebranded Playhouse Deck opens in New Hope tonight (May 12), but it retains its skilled chef and scenic setting along the Delaware River. The Lower Bucks Times plated the story of this revised dining experience adjacent to the Bucks County Playhouse.
NEW HOPE, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
536K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Bucks County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. BUCKSCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. BUCKSO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Bucks County.

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy