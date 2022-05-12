Megan Markle Showed Us The Blouse We Need For The Best Summer Style

Image Credit: NesolenayaAleksandra/Adobe

The weather is getting warmer, so it’s time to plan your summer wardrobe. Style icon Megan Markle recently stepped out in this summer staple and introduced us to the blouse we didn’t know we needed.

Buy a similar blouse on Amazon.

Stripes are timeless. Megan was spotted with her hubby Prince Harry at the Harry East Memorial Tournament at Santa Barbara Polo Club. She was dressed for the occasion sporting a show-stealing striped button-up blouse paired with black trouser shorts and a white blazer. The button-up was the shining star of the ensemble.

We may not have the same budget as Megan, but lucky for us, the Amazon Essentials Poplin Shirt is the perfect look-alike at a highly affordable price.

This summer essential is made with 100% cotton making it soft, breathable, and comfortable. The blouse has a relaxed fit that can be an instant look for any summer occasion so that you can recreate the look in your way.

It’s a great look for casual events like cookouts, festivals, or lunch with friends. Wear it for a casual look like Ms. Markle with denim shorts and sandals or biker shorts and sneakers. Try pairing it with a fun, flowy skirt and your favorite heels. If you want to go for a business look, tuck it into a pair of high-waisted ankle-length dress pants or pencil skirt.

There are so many options for this simple essential blouse. Get the Amazon Essentials Poplin Shirt to start adding your spin on it and creating your looks based on Megan’s fashion inspo.