ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Megan Markle Showed Us The Blouse We Need For The Best Summer Style

By Hollywood Life Reviews
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YOpSO_0fc3qMAq00
Image Credit: NesolenayaAleksandra/Adobe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The weather is getting warmer, so it’s time to plan your summer wardrobe. Style icon Megan Markle recently stepped out in this summer staple and introduced us to the blouse we didn’t know we needed.

Buy a similar blouse on Amazon.

Stripes are timeless. Megan was spotted with her hubby Prince Harry at the Harry East Memorial Tournament at Santa Barbara Polo Club. She was dressed for the occasion sporting a show-stealing striped button-up blouse paired with black trouser shorts and a white blazer. The button-up was the shining star of the ensemble.

We may not have the same budget as Megan, but lucky for us, the Amazon Essentials Poplin Shirt is the perfect look-alike at a highly affordable price.

This summer essential is made with 100% cotton making it soft, breathable, and comfortable. The blouse has a relaxed fit that can be an instant look for any summer occasion so that you can recreate the look in your way.

It’s a great look for casual events like cookouts, festivals, or lunch with friends. Wear it for a casual look like Ms. Markle with denim shorts and sandals or biker shorts and sneakers. Try pairing it with a fun, flowy skirt and your favorite heels. If you want to go for a business look, tuck it into a pair of high-waisted ankle-length dress pants or pencil skirt.

There are so many options for this simple essential blouse. Get the Amazon Essentials Poplin Shirt to start adding your spin on it and creating your looks based on Megan’s fashion inspo.

Comments / 1

Related
whowhatwear

Meghan Markle Just Made Low-Rise Jeans Look Chic With This Classic Item

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Prince Harry-founded Invictus Games kicked off this weekend in the Netherlands, and of course, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were in attendance. And for one of the more casual events of the weekend, Markle went for the winning combination of jeans and flats (Chanel ballet flats, to be exact). And instead of her usual skinny jeans, this time Markle went for a more current denim trend: low-rise jeans. Yep, you heard right.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

We Found Drew Barrymore’s $5,000 Floral-Print Dress For $30

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. The weather not only affects our moods but also our fashion choices. While winter calls for thick, cozy clothing items to keep us warm, spring and summer bring the need for breezy and comfortable outfits to keep us cool. Nothing beats a breathable pair of shorts or a flowy floral dress for those hot summer temps.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Serena Williams Goes Sleek in White Bodycon Midi Dress & Lace-Up Sandals for ‘Ellen Show’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Serena Williams shows how to make a minimal statement for her latest appearance. The four-time Olympic gold medalist appeared on yesterday’s episode of “The Ellen Show” in Burbank, Calif. While there, Williams talked about the critically acclaimed film “King Richard,” which chronicles her family’s rise to success in tennis, what it was like to see her friend Beyoncé perform the Oscar-nominated song “Be Alive” from the film soundtrack in Serena’s hometown of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Fox News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'stunned' after royals 'shut the door,' book claims: 'Mutal addiction to drama'

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle "were really stunned" after the royal family "shut the door" following their decision to step back from "The Firm." The claim was made by a former adviser to former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown, who has written a new book about the British royal family coming out on April 26 titled "The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Harry
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Target Just Put 100+ Dresses On Sale For 1 Week Only—Shop These 6 Dresses For Under $25

Click here to read the full article. There’s no better way to celebrate the incoming season than to refresh your wardrobe. That might sound like a huge, time-consuming, money-eating task, but Target makes it easy. In fact, the retailer just put over 100 dresses on sale for a limited time only. Target already offers such affordable styles, so these discounts are even more of a reason to get shopping. Through May 7, save big time on dresses you’d never expect to find at this affordable retailer. The sale includes everything from slip dresses to Hill House Home and Reformation look-a-likes. There...
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

These $45 Split-Hem Old Navy Jeans Are a Dupe for Designer Styles

Like matching sets, split-hem jeans occupy a rather large part of my brain recently — they're just so damn chic. It's not easy to find an affordable pair, though. Up until a few weeks ago, nearly every style I came across was well over $100, and I couldn't justify a price tag that high right now, especially when some of my favorite pairs of jeans cost me around just $50 at Old Navy.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blouse#Polo#British Royal Family#Santa Barbara Polo Club
StyleCaster

Cut-Out Dresses Are The Only Dresses I Care About Right Now

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Summer is coming up fast, and there’s one dress trend that we predict is going to be at the top of everyone’s shopping lists. Not only are cut-outs super cute, but they’re also quite functional when you think about it (*cough, cough* the scorching temps). We’re here to let you know that you can and should hop on the cut-out dress bandwagon ASAP. When picking your perfect cut-out dress, it all comes down to...
APPAREL
Vogue Magazine

Why Pleated Grandpa-Style Shorts Are My New Wardrobe Staple

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. I’ve always found shorts to be the trickiest spring-summer piece to style. There’s something slightly infantile about the wardrobe staple; exposing my knobby knees makes me feel like I’m cosplaying as Prince George. That’s not a particularly chic feeling. That being said, when it gets sweltering outside, just the thought of wearing pants has me sweating—so I’ve been looking to street-style stars and celebrities for inspiration on how to wear them. The trending silhouette of the season is decidedly grown-up: the dressy, pleated, almost grandpa-like short.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Jessica Simpson Revives Her ‘Newlyweds’ Gucci Skirt 20 Years Later With Chunky Knot Sandals From Her Brand

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jessica Simpson put her own personal flair on a formal outfit. The fashion designer dipped into her archives to revive a timeless statement piece. The aesthetically pleasing moment shows Simpson standing in front of a beautiful spring background. “Fun fact- I wore this Gucci skirt promoting the first season of Newlyweds at 22yrs old on Craig Killburn (@rachelzoe remember this?) #19yearslater #hoarder #cancerian,” she captioned a photo shared on Instagram today. View...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SheKnows

Snag Stylish & Lightweight Maxi Summer Dresses At Nordstrom For Up to 50% Off

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We’ve got the sunglasses, we’ve got the shoes, and we, of course, already have the impeccable fashion sense. But what many of us don’t have is an updated Summertime wardrobe. Spring has been here for some time, but it still feels like Winter is poking its head back in every other day, making us freeze our buns off. But the sun is finally started to shine consistently and Nordstrom is helping us get...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Believes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Headed For A Divorce: 'It'll End Bad'

Donald Trump didn't hold back when asked his opinions on the royal family during a sit down for Piers Morgan Uncensored. While chatting with the titular host for an interview that airs on Monday, April 25, the former president took aim at Meghan Markle, insisting he hasn't been "a fan" of hers "from the beginning" because of how she treats Prince Harry."Poor Harry is being led around by his nose," he told Piers Morgan. "And I think he’s an embarrassment." Trump also believes that the parents-of-two's dynamic will eventually lead to irreparable marital strife. "I want to know what’s going...
RELATIONSHIPS
POPSUGAR

9 Fresh Ways to Style Your Denim Jacket This Season

Denim jackets are a fashion favorite for a reason. Whether you wear yours with jeans, paper-bag pants, or a dress, your outfit will almost certainly look complete when topped off with a denim jacket. Dress yours up with a few accessories — heels and a minaudière — or go the casual route with crisp sneakers. For spring 2022, oversize silhouettes are in favor, mostly in light, acid-wash finishes inspired by the extravagance of the '80s. On the other end of the jean-jacket spectrum, you'll find cropped and fitted designs that will complement a '90s-inspired miniskirt and platform loafers. "We have definitely seen denim jackets evolving to fit into the modern woman's wardrobe," Liane Wiggins, head of womenswear at MatchesFashion, tells POPSUGAR. "Right now, denim is not just about jeans, and our customer is connecting with a wider variety of jacket silhouettes. Alexander McQueen's peplums and leather layering speak to a more dressed appeal, and Saint Laurent's denim blazer and Rejina Pyo's belted styles are a great way to take denim to the next level with a more formal aesthetic we know our customers love."
APPAREL
HollywoodLife

Selena Gomez Glows In Behind-The-Scenes Selfies At ‘SNL’ Before Hosting Gig

Selena Gomez, 29, got all glammed on May 12 up to rehearse her Saturday Night Live hosting debut. The multi-talented star showed off her gorgeous glam and stylish outfit in a dressing room at New York City’s Studio 8H in a video from her Instagram Stories that was also shared by celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik. Selena took several selfie videos to show just how beautiful she’s looking before she hosts the iconic sketch series for the first time ever with musical guest Post Malone this coming weekend.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Cardi B Masters Her Tennis Grunt With Normani In Lavender Skirt & Sneakers for ‘Cardi Tries’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Cardi B traded her signature stilettos for a pair of tennis shoes in the newest episode of “Cardi Tries.” The series follows the Grammy Award-winning rapper and her friends as they try their hands at new skills. After testing her survival skills, stepping into the ballet studio, officiating a wedding, and giving her husband, Offset, a tattoo, Cardi B invited her friend and “Wild Side” collaborator Normani onto the show to play tennis...
TENNIS
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Isabella Rocks ‘Top Gun’ Shirt Rare Outing In London: Photo

Isabella Kidman Cruise is repping her dad! The 29-year-old daughter of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman strutted her stuff on Tuesday in London while rocking a Top Gun t-shirt, aka the 1986 action-packed flick that starred her dad. She paired the look with an oversized jean jacket, black jeans, black combat boots and a white baseball cap. The young artist also rocked some dark-colored shades, reminiscent of her father’s Lt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell’s, or perhaps the coolest pilot around (the one who’s making a comeback in the upcoming Top Gun: Maverick!)
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Madonna’s Son Rocco Ritchie, 21, Is Dad Guy’s Twin In Velvet Suit For Date Night With GF

Madonna’s oldest son Rocco Ritchie was all smiles as he headed to his car after grabbing a late night dinner in London on Friday, May 13. The singer’s child had a relaxed smile as he stepped out of the bar and restaurant at the Twenty Two Hotel after a date night with his girlfriend Kim Turnbull. Rocco, 21, looked just like his dad Guy Ritchie as he left the restaurant.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
187K+
Followers
17K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy