ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

No Triple Crown for 2022: Rich Strike won’t run Preakness

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DWndb_0fc3m5pE00

All bets are off for a Triple Crown in 2022 as the owner of Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike has announced he won’t be running the next horse race.

Rick Dawson announced through the Maryland Jockey Club that his horse will “point toward the Belmont in approximately five weeks,” WBAL reported.

Dawson said in a statement that his horse’s appearance at the Preakness was dependent on the Derby. If the horse would have skipped the first race of the triple crown, he would have run in the Maryland race, but since he ran in Kentucky, he’s going to take the 5 or 6-week break the team had already planned, meaning he’ll be on schedule for Belmont.

Rich Strike had 81-1 odds of winning the Kentucky Derby and wasn’t originally listed among the horses until Ethereal Road pulled out of the race.

Rich Strike’s jockey, Sonny Leon was suspended for four days for careless riding during the third race on April 27 at Thistledown Racecourse, The Associated Press reported.

Ohio racing officials said Leon “deliberately and aggressively” steered another horse, One Glamorous Gal, towards the rail to block other horses from passing him. One Glamourous Gal was disqualified from the third-place win and finished sixth.

The suspension was Leon’s fifth since last fall.

However, if Rich Strike would have run the Preakness, the suspension would not have affected the race, the AP reported.

Hats at the 2022 Kentucky Derby A woman walks to the grandstand before the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) (Brynn Anderson/AP)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Kentucky Derby Announces Rich Strike Drug Test Results

Rich Strike will not suffer the same fate as Medina Spirit last year. According to WDRB's Eric Crawford, the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission announced Wednesday that all drug samples from Saturday's Kentucky Derby -- and Friday's Kentucky Oaks -- cleared. The results solidify Rich Strike's remarkable comeback win at the...
KENTUCKY STATE
WOKV

In early primaries, voters favor polling places over mail

ATLANTA — (AP) — The great vote-by-mail wave appears to be receding just as quickly as it arrived. After tens of millions of people in the United States opted for mail ballots during the pandemic election of 2020, voters in early primary states are returning in droves to in-person voting this year.
ATLANTA, GA
WOKV

Herta makes all right moves to win wet, wild IndyCar GP

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — As Colton Herta set up his winning pass Saturday, all he could see were red flashing lights. He still charged forward. The 22-year-old California driver quickly darted to the inside of Pato O'Ward on a late restart, took the lead for good with nine laps to go and beat Simon Pagenaud to the finish line by 3.0983 seconds to win a wild, wacky, wet IndyCar Grand Prix.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WOKV

Minjee Lee hangs on, wins LPGA Founders Cup over Thompson

CLIFTON, N.J. — (AP) — The way LPGA scoring leader Minjee Lee has been playing, winning was only a matter of time. The title came in the Cognizant Founders Cup on Sunday after a final round in which the Australian wasn't playing her best. Lee made her only...
GOLF
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
7K+
Followers
66K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy