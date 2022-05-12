Harris County virtual property tax info session 5/12/22 at 6pm

Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough has erected a sign using his campaign funds to warn criminals coming into Montgomery County that Montgomery County Prosecutes. Every week several criminals who have open warrants from Harris County are arrested in Montgomery County. Just in the past ten days over twenty arrests were for warrants out of Harris County. Some of those also involved new charges in Montgomery County. On April 5th, 2022, Oak Ridge and Shenandoah pursued a carjacking suspect. He drove south on I-45 to Spring Creek Turn-around under I-45 where he gave up. During the arrest, he asked the officers if he would get a PR Bond. It was then he learned that Harris County was across the creek and he was in Montgomery County at which time tears began to flow. Jacoby Devante Smith. 17, of Houston, remains in the Montgomery County Jail with three aggravated robbery charges and one unauthorized use of a motor vehicle charge. He is being held with no bond. He was also facing charges in Harris County for having a weapon and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. For that, his bond had been set at $15 and $2500. He is due back in court on May 31, 2022. Judge Keough said he wants to get the message to criminals entering the county that Montgomery County does prosecute.
HOUSTON - Jean McDowell would be the first to say the reason behind the big, huge hole on Studemont in The Heights is a good one. "The fact that they're replacing an old steel gas pipe with poly is good. I'm glad they're doing it. I think it's safe," he said. "But in the process, they just kind of left things here."
On April 4, Service Wire Co. relocated to a new manufacturing and distribution center at 10803 W. Lake Houston Parkway, Houston, in the Generation Park development. The family-owned cable and wire manufacturer was founded in 1968, according to the business’ website. Service Wire Co. produces wire and cable for commercial use in various sectors, such as renewable energy, the automotive industry and mining. The business also has locations in West Virginia and Arizona. 800-231-9473. www.servicewire.com.
HOUSTON - Everyone who successfully completes the terms of deferred probation for a misdemeanor can honestly say they have not been convicted of a crime. Yet that charge remains on your record for everyone to see. Two Harris County misdemeanor court judges want all to know a bad decision doesn't...
HOUSTON — In the three months since KHOU 11 first reported on trains stopped on tracks in Houston neighborhoods, the city council is working to get them moving. Currently, the responsibility is mostly on companies and the federal government. Residents said the trains stay parked, sometimes for hours, interrupting...
Law Enforcement Agency and Case Number: Houston Police Department 1642097-21K NamUs.gov: https://www.namus.gov/UnidentifiedPersons/Case#/91253. Recovery Location: 9919 Valley Lake Dr. Houston, TX 77078. Demographic Description: Sex: Male. Height: 5’5” – 5’11”. Age: 18-27 years. Race: Unknown. ADDITIONAL IDENTIFIERS:. The decedent was found wearing Black tennis shoes (men’s size...
The city of Humble is taking measures to protect its residents against catalytic converter theft with the unanimous approval of a new ordinance May 12. According to City Manager Jason Stuebe, the newly approved ordinance amends Chapter 32 "Second Hand Goods," Article III "Precious Metals and Gem Dealers" of the city's code of ordinances, effectively requiring metal or junk dealers in the city to report any catalytic converters that may come into their possession to the Humble Police Department.
On Wednesday, patrol deputies from Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden’s Office focused on the unauthorized use of temporary license plates (paper plates). Thousands and thousands of paper plates are on the road today, causing many issues for law enforcement, including being able to properly identify suspect vehicles after a crime has been committed, not to mention the number of funds being lost to the state that go towards maintaining the state’s transportation system.
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two men were killed and three others were critically injured Sunday after a shooting at a crowded flea market in north Houston, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The shots rang out just after 1 p.m. at a flea market near 8720 Airline Drive. HSCO said...
ENTERGY WILL BE UPGRADING LINES AND CIRCUITS THIS SATURDAY IN THE GRANGERLAND AREA. RESIDENTS IN THE AREA CAN BE EXPECTED TO BE WITHOUT POWER BETWEEN 7:30 AM AND AT LEAST 1 PM. THEY ARE REPLACING POLES NEAR THE COWBOY CHURCH THAT SEVERAL DRIVERS HAVE HIT AND DESTROYED IN THE PAST YEAR.
One of Liberty’s most-visible and most-beloved landmarks will soon be gone. While change is inevitable and improvements were needed to modernize the structure and resolve structural deficiencies, many Liberty County residents will be sad to see it go. After months of preparations for the installation of a new steel...
HOUSTON (Reuters) -The state of Texas’ power-grid operator on Friday called on residents to cut their electricity use this weekend after six generating plants fell offline in a heatwave. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) said six generation plants, providing 2,900 megawatts (MW), tripped offline on Friday. All...
Pasadena, Texas – A veteran owned and operated lawn care business said its trailer and equipment was stolen this week. “This is how we pay our bills,” said Chad Milner, owner of Lawn Vets. “This is how we take care of our families.”. Milner said the trailer,...
Residents of a west Houston neighborhood near Woodway Drive and Del Monte are fed up with animal carcasses left on the backside of Briarbend Park. “We’ve seen dead goats, dead pigs, dead chickens, and it’s pretty awful,” said Marina Walne. “We walk down here every day. Sometimes my dog is the one that finds the dead animals.”
HOUSTON - Houston Teachers United tweeted that 1 in 12 teachers in Houston ISD have given notice that they won’t be returning next year. FOX 26 looked at the Harris County school district's career openings, and as of May 13th, there are 836 job openings for certified teachers. Jackie...
ARRESTS ONLY AND NOT FINAL CONVICTIONS UNLESS INDICATED. A NUMBER INSTEAD OF INSTANTER MEANS THEY WERE ARRESTED ON AN OPEN WARRANT. WARRANT OR INSTANTER/COURT ASSIGNED/CHARGE/BOND AMOUNT. ADDITIONAL CHARGES. NOTE: WARRANT NUMBERS STARTING WITH XX- IS THE YEAR IT WAS ISSUED. ON BOND REVOCATIONS, MOTION SET ASIDE, MOTION ADJUDICATE ORIGINAL CHARGE...
BAYTOWN, Texas - It's been nearly five months since an explosion at an oil refinery at the ExxonMobil Baytown Complex, but we've learned more injuries have been reported in a lawsuit filed against the facility's owner. More than 275 residents are reporting injuries from a fire that occurred in Dec....
On April 7, 2022, the defendants, Diamond Michelle Jones and Cary Antoine Fry entered the Woodforest Bank located inside the Kroger grocery store at 2301 Rayford Rd. just after 9:00 AM. Jones was the first to enter and served as a lookout for Fry. Minutes later, Fry entered the Kroger, walked over to the Woodforest Bank, and demanded that the bank teller open the door. Fry was able to gain access to the money drawers and took large amounts of cash. Both Fry and Jones then fled the scene. The Montgomery County Pct. 3 Constable’s Office was dispatched to the scene after a 9-1-1 phone call was placed in reference to a bank robbery. Pct. 3 Investigators arrived on the scene shortly after and began the investigation. After several weeks of investigation, Jones and Fry were identified and arrest warrants were obtained.
HOUSTON — The family of fallen Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Darren Almendarez says this isn't the first time their family has experienced tragedy. They're hoping by sharing their story more people will learn about Missing in Harris County Day. It's an event happening Saturday, providing free resources to families...
A 23-year-old Pasadena man has been charged with firearm and drug trafficking offenses for his role in the shooting of a Houston Police Department (HPD) officer, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer Lowery. Jimmy Caston Bryan is currently in state custody and will be transferred to make his initial appearance before a...
Comments / 0