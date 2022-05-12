3 things to know for May 12: Jan. 6 panel; Ukraine; Western U.S. fires

Election 2022 California FILE - House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks to reporters at his weekly news conference, at the Capitol in Washington, March 18, 2022. After the GOP seized four Democratic House seats in 2020, Republicans are expecting have even greater gains in November 2022 that could put McCarthy as Speaker of the House. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) (J. Scott Applewhite)

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas McCarthy, four other GOP lawmakers

House investigators said Thursday they have issued subpoenas to House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and four other GOP lawmakers as part of their probe into the violent Jan. 6 insurrection, The Associated Press reports.

The AP’s Clare Jalonick writes that this is an “extraordinary step that has little precedent and is certain to further inflame partisan tensions over the 2021 attack.” Jalonick adds, “The Jan. 6 panel’s subpoenas for McCarthy, R-Calif., and Republican Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, Andy Biggs of Arizona and Mo Brooks of Alabama come as the investigation is winding down and as the panel prepares for a series of public hearings this summer.”

The committee has been investigating McCarthy’s conversations with then-President Donald Trump the day of the attack and meetings that the four other lawmakers had with the White House as Trump and his aides conspired how to overturn his defeat.

Finland moves toward joining NATO amid Russian threats

Finland’s leaders Thursday came out in favor of applying to join NATO, and Sweden could do the same within days, The AP’s Oleksandr Stashevskyi reports, noting this would be a “historic realignment on the continent 2 1/2 months after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine sent a shiver of fear through Moscow’s neighbors.”

APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War A crater of an explosion after Russian shelling is seen next to a damaged apartment building in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, May 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko) (Andriy Andriyenko)

The Kremlin reacted by warning it will be forced to take retaliatory “military-technical” steps.

“On the ground, meanwhile, Russian forces pounded areas in central and eastern Ukraine, including the last pocket of resistance in Mariupol, as part its offensive to take the vital industrial Donbas region, while Ukraine recaptured some towns and villages in the country’s northeast,” Stashevskyi adds.

Finland’s president and prime minister announced that the Nordic country should apply right away for membership in NATO, the military defense pact founded in part to counter the Soviet Union.

Wind, drought combine to make western U.S. fires unstoppable

The flames of a northern New Mexico wildfire have become unstoppable as the largest blaze in the U.S. burns trees sucked dry of moisture over decades of drought amid a forecast Thursday of more winds expected to fan the blaze, according to wildfire fighting managers.

California Wildfires A firefighter works to put at a structure burning during a wildfire Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Laguna Niguel, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio J. Sanchez) (Marcio J. Sanchez)

The AP’s Susan Montoya Bryan reports that meanwhile, winds in Southern California sent “embers flying in the coastal community of Laguna Niguel on Wednesday.” More than 20 homes were destroyed, many of them multimillion-dollar mansions. No injuries were reported.

Montoya Bryan adds that the California fire was much smaller than the New Mexico blaze that has burned at least 170 homes, but Brian Fennessy, chief of the Orange County Fire Authority, said “drought and climate change have combined to make fires that were once easy to contain extremely dangerous for people and property.”

