For those who enthusiastically read the first volume of Reb Chaim Brisker, HaRav Chaim Halevi Soloveichik by Rabbi Shimon Yosef Meller, this new volume could not have come any sooner! As with all of Miller’s works, you learn not only about the subject of the biography, but also learn fascinating biographical information about other gedolim. However, the main thrust of the book allows the reader to understand and appreciate the life of Reb Chaim. This volume focuses on the intermediate years of his life, including his time in Brisk and the globe-spanning tales of his acts of chessed.

