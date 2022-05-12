5 Things To Practice Today In Midland Odessa To Stay Safe On Friday the 13th

It's been quite an April and May this Spring in West Texas when it comes to the wind. Roofing issues as shingles are blowing off, plants and backyard furniture and decorations blown over, road signs blown over... Talking to someone who grew up in Midland-they say it's been a decade since it's been THIS windy for so long. Has to be a record-setting time as far as weather is concerned, according to the native Midlander we spoke with. Even in the photo above-you can't clearly see the trucks with all the dust being kicked up by the winds. Which also makes driving a ton of fun as well-trying to stay in the roads when random wind gusts hit. This photo was taken on 191-you can see the trucks kicking up the dirt and dust, but you can also see the wind causing it to be tough to see in spots-almost like a dirt fog.

MIDLAND, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO