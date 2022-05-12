San Antonio rent prices rise 12.1%, beating out Austin, according to new study

AUSTIN (KXAN) — City leaders and developers cheered as they cut the ribbon for Vi Collina Apartments on Thursday, signifying the grand opening of an affordable housing complex at a time when rents are increasing at historic rates. The 170-unit complex in the East Riverside neighborhood off of Oltorf...
Buying or selling a home is among the greatest financial decisions an individual or family will ever make. For both buyers and sellers, there are many things that must be considered. So, let's turn to an expert for insights on this process and to get a real estate outlook update for spring, summer, and beyond for our area and nationally. Jessica Lautz, VP of Demographics and Behavioral Insights with the National Association of Realtors is joining us with more.
A Texas power grid operator told residents to conserve electricity Friday after six power plants went out amid soaring temperatures. Brad Jones, CEO of the Texas Electrical Reliability Council, said in a statement that the company lost nearly 2,900 megawatts of electricity — or enough to power nearly 600,000 homes, The Texas Tribune reported,.
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - It's no secret by now that many new residents are flooding into North Texas neighborhoods. Some new data, recently released by Opendoor, is giving us all a better idea of exactly where the new moves seem to be the most popular. Their new "Hot Zip Codes" list reflects recent moves -- within the last 90 days -- and include cities all across the DFW. The top spots so far in 2022 are in the following ZIP codes according to Opendoor: 76054, 75212, 76005, 76006, 76040, 76014, 75224, 75159, 75094, 76111. The areas include north Fort Worth, Arlington, the Mid Cities,...
The president and CEO of Hermès Americas wants a chorizo-and-egg taco but is worried about spilling it on his silk tie. It’s a Friday morning in late April, and Robert Chavez has just walked from his hotel in downtown Austin to the luxury brand’s new boutique on South Congress Avenue, passing the Veracruz All Natural taco window along the way.
U.S. home sales skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic, hitting a 15-year high of 6.1 million in 2021. The spike in demand, coupled with declining inventory, have put upward pressure on housing prices. Renters have not been spared, as housing has become one of the key drivers of surging U.S. inflation.
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The San Antonio Food Bank Farmers and Artisans Market kicks off with a free Zumba class for all ages and fitness levels. The market offers fresh fruits and vegetables grown from the San Antonio Food Bank farm and local farmers. There will also be local artisans selling handmade crafts, baked goods, jams & jellies, snacks and more. Each market offers special incentives for qualifying seniors, WIC and SNAP recipients to purchase produce from the farm table.
SEGUIN, Texas – Seguin is one of the fastest growing cities in the South Central Texas area, and that growth is not expected to slow down anytime soon. Josh Schneuker, Seguin’s executive director of economic development, said in an effort to keep up with demand, the city is planning for more retail and commercial developments.
Some of your favorite Instagram filters can’t be used in Texas anymore and Austinites are sounding off on social media. Meta, Facebook and Instagram’s parent company, announced on Wednesday that certain filters would no longer be available in Texas.
A stone-exterior home in Olmos Park designed by one of the city's most renowned early-20th century builders has hit the market for just north of $1.7 million. The 4,200-square-foot house was constructed in 1931 by H.C. Thorman, the prolific developer behind local landmarks ranging from Olmos Park itself to the San Antonio Country Club, according to its listing. During his heyday, Thorman built as many as 40 houses annually, and they can be found in Highland Park, Mahncke Park, Tobin Hill and other desirable center-city neighborhoods.
Local and state officials were present Wednesday to break ground on a construction project that will turn I-35 into a double decker freeway through eight cities and three counties at a cost of $1.5 billion. From now and through 2027, an upper level with three lanes in each direction will...
San Antonio has plenty of public pools to enjoy, but sometimes you're looking for something a more ... ahem ... exclusive. Luckily, the city also has plenty of gorgeous hotels with pools to match — from rooftop oases with panoramic downtown views to multi-acre water parks with slides and lazy rivers. All perfect for a summer staycation or a cool-off on your visit to the Alamo City. Most of these require that you be a guest, but some don't. Either way, whatever you do, please don't sneak into these amazing pools.
An Airbnb host near San Antonio, Texas is being sued for spying on guests with a hidden camera. These types of stories are becoming all to common these days as more and more people are finding hidden cameras in everyday items. In this case, according to a report from Inside Edition, police are saying that 54-year-old A. Jay Allee was using a hidden camera in a AC power adapter to video guests of his Airbnb.
AUSTIN, Texas — The impacts of Texas’ current housing crisis are limitless. Renters are struggling to find apartments, homeowners are dealing with huge spikes in property taxes, landlords are trying to stay afloat, builders are suffering from inflation and real estate agents are overwhelmed with buyer competition. There...
The statewide average for a gallon of unleaded gas hit a new statewide average record on Friday of $4.11, according to AAA. Diesel hit a record earlier in the week, on Wednesday it was $5.25 per gallon on average across Texas, according to AAA. But why the disparity?. The last...
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Property tax sticker shock: Many homeowners are seeing a big increase in their property tax appraisals this year as property values skyrocketed. That bill may not be accurate, and you have the right to challenge it by Monday, May 16. There was a 23 percent...
Comments / 1