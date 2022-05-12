ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio rent prices rise 12.1%, beating out Austin, according to new study

By Michael Karlis, More
San Antonio Current
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlamo City residents who rent apartments are paying 12.1% more on average than in 2019, according to a recent report from data software company Stressa. Average rental prices in the...

www.sacurrent.com

Comments / 1

Related
KXAN

Rent in some Central Texas cities is rising faster than Austin’s

AUSTIN (KXAN) — City leaders and developers cheered as they cut the ribbon for Vi Collina Apartments on Thursday, signifying the grand opening of an affordable housing complex at a time when rents are increasing at historic rates. The 170-unit complex in the East Riverside neighborhood off of Oltorf...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Real estate outlook for Texas and beyond through 2022

Buying or selling a home is among the greatest financial decisions an individual or family will ever make. For both buyers and sellers, there are many things that must be considered. So, let's turn to an expert for insights on this process and to get a real estate outlook update for spring, summer, and beyond for our area and nationally. Jessica Lautz, VP of Demographics and Behavioral Insights with the National Association of Realtors is joining us with more.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Real Estate
City
Houston, TX
City
Alamo, TX
San Antonio, TX
Real Estate
Local
Texas Real Estate
Alamo, TX
Society
San Antonio, TX
Business
Austin, TX
Society
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
San Antonio, TX
Society
Alamo, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Business
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Government
Alamo, TX
Business
Austin, TX
Government
San Antonio, TX
Government
CBS DFW

Data lists hottest ZIP codes in North Texas housing market

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - It's no secret by now that many new residents are flooding into North Texas neighborhoods. Some new data, recently released by Opendoor, is giving us all a better idea of exactly where the new moves seem to be the most popular. Their new "Hot Zip Codes" list reflects recent moves -- within the last 90 days -- and include cities all across the DFW. The top spots so far in 2022 are in the following ZIP codes according to Opendoor: 76054, 75212, 76005, 76006, 76040, 76014, 75224, 75159, 75094, 76111. The areas include north Fort Worth, Arlington, the Mid Cities,...
Texas Monthly

How a Kid From San Antonio’s South Side Came to Run Hermès

The president and CEO of Hermès Americas wants a chorizo-and-egg taco but is worried about spilling it on his silk tie. It’s a Friday morning in late April, and Robert Chavez has just walked from his hotel in downtown Austin to the luxury brand’s new boutique on South Congress Avenue, passing the Veracruz All Natural taco window along the way.
AUSTIN, TX
thecentersquare.com

This Is the City with the Lowest Rent in Texas

U.S. home sales skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic, hitting a 15-year high of 6.1 million in 2021. The spike in demand, coupled with declining inventory, have put upward pressure on housing prices. Renters have not been spared, as housing has become one of the key drivers of surging U.S. inflation.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rent
culturemap.com

San Antonio Food Bank Farmers Market

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The San Antonio Food Bank Farmers and Artisans Market kicks off with a free Zumba class for all ages and fitness levels. The market offers fresh fruits and vegetables grown from the San Antonio Food Bank farm and local farmers. There will also be local artisans selling handmade crafts, baked goods, jams & jellies, snacks and more. Each market offers special incentives for qualifying seniors, WIC and SNAP recipients to purchase produce from the farm table.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
San Antonio Current

A 1931 home built by the developer of the San Antonio Country Club is now for sale

A stone-exterior home in Olmos Park designed by one of the city's most renowned early-20th century builders has hit the market for just north of $1.7 million. The 4,200-square-foot house was constructed in 1931 by H.C. Thorman, the prolific developer behind local landmarks ranging from Olmos Park itself to the San Antonio Country Club, according to its listing. During his heyday, Thorman built as many as 40 houses annually, and they can be found in Highland Park, Mahncke Park, Tobin Hill and other desirable center-city neighborhoods.
OLMOS PARK, TX
tpr.org

Ground broken on I-35 double decker project

Local and state officials were present Wednesday to break ground on a construction project that will turn I-35 into a double decker freeway through eight cities and three counties at a cost of $1.5 billion. From now and through 2027, an upper level with three lanes in each direction will...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

20 gorgeous San Antonio hotel pools you totally shouldn't sneak into

San Antonio has plenty of public pools to enjoy, but sometimes you're looking for something a more ... ahem ... exclusive. Luckily, the city also has plenty of gorgeous hotels with pools to match — from rooftop oases with panoramic downtown views to multi-acre water parks with slides and lazy rivers. All perfect for a summer staycation or a cool-off on your visit to the Alamo City. Most of these require that you be a guest, but some don't. Either way, whatever you do, please don't sneak into these amazing pools.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

No Privacy! Texas Airbnb Host Sued for Spying on Guests

An Airbnb host near San Antonio, Texas is being sued for spying on guests with a hidden camera. These types of stories are becoming all to common these days as more and more people are finding hidden cameras in everyday items. In this case, according to a report from Inside Edition, police are saying that 54-year-old A. Jay Allee was using a hidden camera in a AC power adapter to video guests of his Airbnb.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Click2Houston.com

Why is diesel so much more expensive than unleaded?

The statewide average for a gallon of unleaded gas hit a new statewide average record on Friday of $4.11, according to AAA. Diesel hit a record earlier in the week, on Wednesday it was $5.25 per gallon on average across Texas, according to AAA. But why the disparity?. The last...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy