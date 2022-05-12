Gov. Kristi Noem endorsing Kelly Tshibaka for Senate

Gov. Kristi Noem of South Dakota is soon going to be endorsing Kelly Tshibaka for the U.S. Senate, Must Read Alaska has learned.

During her first term as governor and her tenure in the United States Congress, Gov. Noem emerged as a conservative leader, and brought America First policies to South Dakota, which now has the #1 economy in the nation. She was named the top governor in the country by the American Legislative Exchange Council.

Noem, when she served in Congress, helped pass the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which put $2,400 back in the pockets of the average South Dakota family. Importantly, that was the legislation that also opened the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge 1002 Area for limited oil development, after decades of stonewalling by the federal government.

“Kelly Tshibaka will be an America First senator who knows that what’s good for Alaska is also good for America. She will fight for the constitutional rights of all citizens and work to revive the Alaskan economy, which has been devastated by the horrendous policies of the Biden administration. I am proud to endorse Kelly and look forward to working with her on issues we have in common for years to come,” Noem said in a statement.

“It is a high honor, and I am grateful to have the support of Kristi Noem, one of the nation’s most successful governors,” Tshibaka said. “She understands what it’s like when the federal government seizes control of huge chunks of your state’s land and when it interferes with people’s livelihoods. When I’m Alaska’s next senator, I will always stand up for the rights of our people, and I will never forget who hired me to represent them.”

Tshibaka is the Republican challenger for Sen. Lisa Murkowski and has been endorsed by President Donald Trump, the Alaska Republican Party, and a growing list of conservative groups. She filed for office in March of 2021.