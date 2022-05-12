ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Kristi Noem endorsing Kelly Tshibaka for Senate

By Suzanne Downing
 3 days ago
Gov. Kristi Noem of South Dakota is soon going to be endorsing Kelly Tshibaka for the U.S. Senate, Must Read Alaska has learned.

During her first term as governor and her tenure in the United States Congress, Gov. Noem emerged as a conservative leader, and brought America First policies to South Dakota, which now has the #1 economy in the nation. She was named the top governor in the country by the American Legislative Exchange Council.

Noem, when she served in Congress, helped pass the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which put $2,400 back in the pockets of the average South Dakota family. Importantly, that was the legislation that also opened the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge 1002 Area for limited oil development, after decades of stonewalling by the federal government.

“Kelly Tshibaka will be an America First senator who knows that what’s good for Alaska is also good for America. She will fight for the constitutional rights of all citizens and work to revive the Alaskan economy, which has been devastated by the horrendous policies of the Biden administration. I am proud to endorse Kelly and look forward to working with her on issues we have in common for years to come,” Noem said in a statement.

“It is a high honor, and I am grateful to have the support of Kristi Noem, one of the nation’s most successful governors,” Tshibaka said. “She understands what it’s like when the federal government seizes control of huge chunks of your state’s land and when it interferes with people’s livelihoods. When I’m Alaska’s next senator, I will always stand up for the rights of our people, and I will never forget who hired me to represent them.”

Tshibaka is the Republican challenger for Sen. Lisa Murkowski and has been endorsed by President Donald Trump, the Alaska Republican Party, and a growing list of conservative groups. She filed for office in March of 2021.

Will House meet Saturday to vote on budget?

After days of unexplained delays and heightening tension in the Capitol, the Alaska House of Representatives is scheduled to convene at 10 am on Saturday to vote on whether to accept or reject the Senate’s version of the state operating budget, which has $5,500 in Permanent Fund and energy relief payments for Alaskans.
What happens next with budget, dividend?

On a drizzly Saturday morning in Juneau, the pressure cooker that is the Alaska State Capitol boiled over. The Alaska House of Representatives, which had been high-centered for nearly a week, finally took a vote on ratifying the budget passed on Tuesday by the State Senate. The vote occurred after a firestorm of support for the Senate version of the budget from constituents across the state, asking for ratification of the statutory Permanent Fund dividend.
FreedomWorks endorses Nick Begich for Congress

FreedomWorks for America, a conservative and libertarian advocacy group based in Washington, D.C., has endorsed Nick Begich for Alaska’s at-large congressional seat. “Nick Begich is a principled conservative candidate who is committed to Alaska and its people,” said Noah Wall, FreedomWorks for America’s executive director. “Begich has dedicated his career to advancing opportunities for Alaskans through entrepreneurship and small business development. Through his work in the liberty movement, Begich has proven that it is possible to improve lives by embracing the principles of economic liberty and individual freedom and by keeping the government’s footprint on the Alaskan economy small and strategic.”
Notes from the trail IV: Dunleavy fundraiser, and observations from the forum in Anchorage

How many have voted? At 36,126 ballots recieved, it it looks like close to 7% of the ballots have been voted and returned to Division of Elections, as of Wednesday evening. The last midterm turnout was about 20%, and with mail-in for this one, Alaskans might expect 30% turnout in this special primary election. Given that, the votes in so far total between 25% and 35% of the election. This special election ends on June 11 — that is the day the ballot must be postmarked by.
Mara Kimmel, wife of former mayor, is new head of ACLU Alaska

The wife of former Mayor Ethan Berkowitz is the new executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Alaska. Mara Kimmel said, “In these turbulent and trying times, the ACLU of Alaska is doing the work it takes to ensure that all Alaskans have the equal protection and equal opportunity promised under the Constitution. It is an honor and an inspiration to join in this work, where every day the team’s passion for a better community demonstrates a belief in our core values of individual liberties, civil rights, and racial justice.”
Notes from the campaign trail II: Palin a no show in Bethel

Quitterville: Palin went to the airport in Anchorage, but the flight to Bethel was delayed and she did not make the forum that had been set up, with her, Tara Sweeney, Emil Notti, and Mary Peltola. The invitation was for two Republicans and two Democrats but it ended up with just Sweeney as the Republican. KYUK covers the story.
Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

