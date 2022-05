A man who entered two Lakewood homes, taking a nap in one of them, was arrested after neighbors rallied to alert the police, who sent officers and helicopters, neighbors say. The man first entered a home near Gaston Avenue and Cambria Boulevard around 8 a.m. Thursday, Lakewood Neighborhood Association President Ryan Boyd says. He heard around that time that a man had pushed the homeowner out of the way to enter her home. The homeowner could not be reached for comment.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO