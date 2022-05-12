ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erik Spoelstra: Pat Riley is on the Mount Rushmore of executives... he should be in the Hall of Fame as an executive too

 3 days ago
Pat Riley has already earned enshrinement in the Basketball Hall of Fame, but Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says his longtime boss belongs in even more exclusive company. “Pat is on the Mount Rushmore of executives,” Spoelstra said Thursday in advance of Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Philadelphia 76ers. “He should always be in that consideration, every single year. Because he kind of sets the blueprint and he’s been able to do it so many different times. And then do it when people think that you can’t.”

Source: Nick Friedell @ ESPN

He also appreciated the fact that James Jones, who runs basketball operations for the Phoenix Suns — and spent six years playing for the Heat — finished fourth in the voting. “How many guys has Pat mentored?” Spoelstra said. “Coaching and front office. I’m in there all the time where somebody will be calling him about advice. And Pat, they don’t have recognition like this, but if they ever did, he easily could be Hall of Fame in both — as a coach in this league and as an executive on its own. That’s how good he is.” -via ESPN / May 12, 2022

“Pat’s a visionary,” Spoelstra said. “He’s a force of nature. He has 50 years of experience in this league at the highest level. And has had as much success in this league as anyone. He has a blueprint, he has a way of making things happen, but he’s also adapted and adjusted. You don’t have this kind of success if you haven’t adapted over the years. I think that’s one of the things that gets overlooked a lot. He’s reinvented how we do it and how we put together teams, over and over and over, depending on the era.” -via ESPN / May 12, 2022

As you watch this season, are there any teams or players catching your attention? Julius Erving: Yeah, Memphis, man. I think Ja Morant is going to be a future Hall of Famer. He can easily be a Hall of Famer and maybe even an MVP. I think he’s in the discussion already. You have Nikola Jokic. You’ve got Joel in there. Luka Doncic. You have Giannis. You have Ja. Those are my top five guys right now in terms of the things required to be an MVP. Steph Curry was there before he got hurt. Then there is Devin Booker. Don’t forget Devin Booker! Don’t sleep on him because his team has the best record in the league, and part of the criteria is team success. -via For The Win / April 8, 2022

