Bobby Bones is set to accept his honorary doctorate at the University of Arkansas during tomorrow's graduation ceremony. While talking about the exciting event, Bones mentioned he has yet to write his speech for the honor. He wasn't given any parameters for the speech, but he knows that he doesn't want it to be an acceptance speech for him. Bones wants to ensure he gives back to the people with a speech for them if he's going to say anything at all.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO