2022 regular-season schedule: Giants' full 18-week slate
The full 2022 NFL regular-season schedule is now out, so here’s a quick look (in picture form) at how the New York Giants’ entire 18-week slate shapes up.
First up, the preseason:
- Week 1: Giants at New England Patriots
- Week 2: Giants vs. Cincinnati Bengals
- Week 3: Giants at New York Jets
Note: Photos are of previous games (obviously). Captions reflect when and where games were played, not when and where games will be played in 2022 (check the headline on each for dates and times).
