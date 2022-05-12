ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

2022 regular-season schedule: Giants' full 18-week slate

By Dan Benton
 3 days ago
The full 2022 NFL regular-season schedule is now out, so here’s a quick look (in picture form) at how the New York Giants’ entire 18-week slate shapes up.

First up, the preseason:

  • Week 1: Giants at New England Patriots
  • Week 2: Giants vs. Cincinnati Bengals
  • Week 3: Giants at New York Jets

Note: Photos are of previous games (obviously). Captions reflect when and where games were played, not when and where games will be played in 2022 (check the headline on each for dates and times).

Week 1: Giants at Tennessee Titans

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Week 2: Giants vs. Carolina Panthers

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

Week 3: Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Week 4: Giants vs. Chicago Bears

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Week 5: Giants at Green Bay Packers in London

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Week 6: Giants vs. Baltimore Ravens

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Week 7: Giants at Jacksonville Jaguars

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Week 8: Giants at Seattle Seahawks

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
AP Photo/Steve Luciano

Week 10: Giants vs. Houston Texans

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Week 11: Giants vs. Detroit Lions

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Week 12: Giants at Dallas Cowboys

AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

Week 13: Giants vs. Washington Commanders

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Week 14: Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Week 15: Giants at Washington Commanders

AP Photo/Terrance Williams

Week 16: Giants at Minnesota Vikings

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Week 17: Giants vs. Indianapolis Colts

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Week 18: Giants at Philadelphia Eagles

AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson

