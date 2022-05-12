2022 regular-season schedule: Giants' full 18-week slate

The full 2022 NFL regular-season schedule is now out, so here’s a quick look (in picture form) at how the New York Giants’ entire 18-week slate shapes up.

First up, the preseason:

Week 1: Giants at New England Patriots

Week 2: Giants vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Week 3: Giants at New York Jets

Note: Photos are of previous games (obviously). Captions reflect when and where games were played, not when and where games will be played in 2022 (check the headline on each for dates and times).

Week 1: Giants at Tennessee Titans

Week 2: Giants vs. Carolina Panthers

Week 3: Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys

Week 4: Giants vs. Chicago Bears

Week 5: Giants at Green Bay Packers in London

Week 6: Giants vs. Baltimore Ravens

Week 7: Giants at Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 8: Giants at Seattle Seahawks

Week 10: Giants vs. Houston Texans

Week 11: Giants vs. Detroit Lions

Week 12: Giants at Dallas Cowboys

Week 13: Giants vs. Washington Commanders

Week 14: Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Week 15: Giants at Washington Commanders

Week 16: Giants at Minnesota Vikings

Week 17: Giants vs. Indianapolis Colts

Week 18: Giants at Philadelphia Eagles