ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Magnum P.I.’ ‘Good Sam’ & ‘How We Roll’ Canceled at CBS

By Meredith Jacobs
tvinsider.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of CBS’ more established dramas as well as two freshman series won’t be returning next season. CBS has canceled Magnum P.I. after four seasons and Good Sam and How We Roll after one each. Magnum‘s fourth season finale aired on May 6, while Good Sam‘s...

www.tvinsider.com

Comments / 10

June Miller
3d ago

What is wrong with CBS??? Magnum was enjoyed by millions. Please renew! And don't even think about moving it to Paramount+. If you won't, allow NBC OR ABC TO pick it up.

Reply
10
NotHere
3d ago

They canceled Magnum because it was a good family show that brought people tother. Also they probably didn't have enough racially divided episodes or hate the police episodes or LGBTQ episodes.

Reply
5
Tammie Blair
3d ago

Magnum p I was one of the best shows. I am not happy that was cancelled

Reply
9
Related
Hello Magazine

NCIS LA: the heartbreaking reason why Linda Hunt will not be returning as Hetty this season

To say that Henrietta' Hetty' Lang, played by Linda Hunt, is a fan favorite on NCIS: Los Angeles would be something of an understatement. An original cast member since the CBS show's 2009 launch, Linda is loved by audiences for her no-nonsense attitude and distinctive look. But did you know the heartbreaking reason why Hetty hasn't been seen on the show much since season nine? Find out more here…
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Is The Equalizer canceled? (Has the show been renewed for Season 3?)

As we get toward the end of the main 2021–2022 TV season, we’re looking ahead to fall 2022. Is The Equalizer canceled, or will Season 3 air in the fall?. May is always a nerve-wracking time. We end up with a lot of shows still on the bubble, and it’s sometimes hard to tell which way the networks are going to go. One of the shows we’ve been concerned about for some time is The Equalizer.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Chicago Fire’: Charlie Barnett Says Being Written Out Of NBC Series Was “Blessing In Disguise”

Click here to read the full article. Charlie Barnett reflected on being written out of NBC’s Chicago Fire at the end of Season 3, saying while he was “really sad at the time” it turned out to be a “blessing in disguise. “[The show] was a behemoth that I never really saw coming. I was thankful to be a part of it,” Barnett, who portrayed Peter Mills, told Digital Spy. “I really was sad to be let go. It broke me for quite a long time.” He continued, “Yeah. It was a blessing in disguise, and they all told me that. You...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#Celebrity#Magnum P I#Bull#Blood Treasure#Csi#Fbi#Ncis
Popculture

ABC Cancels a Pair of New Series, Confirming Rumors

ABC has decided to cancel one series from rumor to reality, tossing another series in for good measure. Queens, starring Brandy, Eve, Naturi Naughton and Nadine Velazquez, won't see another season. Joining it in cancellation is Promised Land, a Latinx family drama that seemed to want to connect to the popularity of shows like Yellowstone.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

NCIS: Los Angeles star lines up new TV series

NCIS: Los Angeles star LL Cool J has added yet another TV job to his very busy schedule. The actor will be returning this autumn for the 14th season of the West Coast NCIS spin-off as Special Agent Sam Hanna, and he is currently co-hosting the CBS reality show Come Dance With Me with NCIS: LA co-star Chris O'Donnell.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
FanSided

Is Law & Order: Organized Crime canceled? (Has the show been renewed for Season 3?)

There are some shows that have taken longer than others to be canceled or renewed, and they have us worried. Is Law & Order: Organized Crime canceled or renewed for Season 3?. When it comes to Thursday staples, the Law & Order franchise has been a popular one. We knew SVU would return for a 24th season thanks to its three-season renewal back in 2020. All eyes were on whether the other two Thursday night dramas would be renewed.
TV SERIES
CBS LA

Wilmer Valderrama on 'NCIS': Nick Torres "will never be the same"

(CBS News)– Wilmer Valderrama has been in over 120 episodes of "NCIS," on CBS, but on Monday night, fans will see his character Nick Torres in a predicament he has never faced before. On the episode called "Last Dance," an infamous arms dealer is released from prison and Torres is forced to face the repercussions of his actions from an undercover operation he worked over a year ago.Valderrama spoke with CBS News' DJ Sixsmith to discuss this fascinating episode, how he feels about "NCIS" being renewed for season 20 and the impact of his daughter on his career. "NCIS" airs Monday...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Chicago Fire' Star Speaks out on Firing

Chicago Fire fans will always remember the loss of firefighter-turned-paramedic Peter Mills. The character, played by Charlie Barnett, was written out of the show in 2015. As it turns out, he was fired from the NBC hit series. And it was not an easy idea to grasp for Barnett, who now admits being let go took its toll on the actor. "I really was sad to be let go," he told Digital Spy in a recent interview. "It broke me for quite a long time." Mills was written off the show near the conclusion of Season 3.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

ABC Poised to Cancel Another Show, Report Says

With renewal and pilot season being in full motion, many fans are wondering which of their favorite series are set to return. ABC's lineup has been pretty consistent over the years, though its veteran comedy black-ish is coming to a close and gearing up for its finale episode. So far, the network has renewed its beloved strongest dramas, Shondaland's Grey's Anatomy and Station 19. Popular mocumentary Abbott Elementary starring Quinta Brunson and Sheryl Lee Ralph has also been renewed. Deals are being sorted out for a few other veteran family comedies, including The Goldbergs and The Conners as well as the reboot of The Wonder Years. But one show that is not expected to get picked up for a second season is the musical drama Queens, per Deadline.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Law & Order: Mariska Hargitay to Appear as Benson in Season 21 Finale

Click here to read the full article. Law & Order: SVU’s Olivia Benson is headed to the Law & Order season finale. Showrunner Rick Eid has confirmed to TVLine that Mariska Hargitay is set to appear as the beloved captain in the May 19 episode (NBC, 8/7c). Although not a true crossover, the season ender will be an “emotional finale” that involves the shooting of an off-duty police officer who also happens to be a friend of Detective Cosgrove (Jeffrey Donovan). But don’t expect to see any other Law & Order alumni this season outside of Carey Lowell, who returned as prosecutor Jamie...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘FBI’ Star Missy Peregrym Stepping Away From Series to Take Maternity Leave

Following the news that Missy Peregrym is exiting CBS’ “FBI,” the showrunners of the TV series are revealing more details about the actress’ temporary departure. Prior to the latest “FBI” episode, Missy Peregrym took to her Instagram to announce her break from the show. “Tonight is my last episode of the season – you don’t want to miss it! I’m off for maternity leave now…”
TV SERIES
ComicBook

FBI Brings Back Surprising Cast Member After Season 4's Temporary Exit

A familiar face is sticking around in the world of FBI for a little while. Last week, TVLine exclusively confirmed that The Flash and One Tree Hill alum Shantel VanSanten will be joining the series in a recurring role for the remainder of the show's fourth season. VanSanten previously guest-starred as Special Agent Nina Chase in the show's April 12th episode, and will continue appearing through the airing of the season finale on May 24th. VanSanten will be temporarily replacing Special Agent Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym), who is currently recovering from residual nerve damage, a storyline included to write around Peregrym's pregnancy.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Young Sheldon’: Emily Osment Upped To Series Regular For Season 6

Click here to read the full article. We’ll be seeing more of Mandy McAllister in the upcoming sixth season of Young Sheldon. Emily Osment, who joined the fifth season of the CBS comedy as a recurring, has been promoted to series regular for Season 6. Osment’s Mandy McAllister is an attractive, strong willed woman in her late twenties who is struggling with the discovery that she’s pregnant with Georgie’s (Montana Jordan) baby. She’s also dealing with the fact that Georgie lied to her about how young he is. As Season 5 winds down, Mary (Zoe Perry) is feeling alienated from her Church...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Are Sick of Jamie’s ‘Moral Righteousness’

Watching Jamie Reagan go through some changes has some Blue Bloods fans expressing themselves about his attitude. These fans are getting a bit ticked off by what one fan calls it as Jamie’s “moral righteousness.” It also might look like Will Estes, who plays Jamie, is stepping up his game on the CBS police drama. Let’s see what these fans are getting themselves all in a lather about regarding the show.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy