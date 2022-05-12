ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia Lucky Bears

By Josie Fletcher
WSAZ
 3 days ago

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Lucky Bears is a social engagement project to...

US News and World Report

Hallmark Store in West Virginia Carries on Family Tradition

MOUNT HOPE, W.Va. (AP) — Andrea Underwood and Paul Adams are carrying on a family tradition with their Adams Hallmark store in the Crossroads Mall. “We’re second generation,” Underwood said. “Our parents started in Milton, West Virginia, years ago.”. It was 1969 when Michael and Charlotte...
kentuckytoday.com

Ky. Disaster Relief assisting, training West Virginia DR

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (KT) – Kentucky Disaster Relief teams have a twofold reason in their latest assignment. Not only are KYDR workers helping clean up from flooding in downtown Huntington last Friday but they are also training West Virginia Disaster Relief as it starts to rebuild its team. They couldn’t...
Lootpress

Logan Turnpike dedication marker scheduled

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An official state highway marker commemorating the Logan, Raleigh and Monroe (LR&M) Turnpike—commonly referred to as the Logan Turnpike—will be dedicated on Tuesday, May 17, at 1 PM. The marker is located beside the Trap Hill Volunteer Fire Department building, at the junction of W, Va. 99 and the access road to Fairdale Elementary School in Fairdale.
CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia announces plans for new expressway connection

WELCH, W.Va. (AP) — Gov. Jim Justice visited the site of a planned $147 million highway project that will connect Welch to the Coalfields Expressway.The five-mile stretch of highway is expected to be completed in 2026."This announcement today means we are one step closer to bringing this area of West Virginia to the world once and for all," Justice said in a media release. "We have waited and waited in southern West Virginia for way too long."Justice announced Friday that Bizzack Construction of Lexington, Kentucky, won the bid to build the new highway.The governor's office said plans are in the works to build a five-mile stretch of the Coalfields Expressway from Mullens to Twin Falls State Park, and a three-mile link from Twin Falls toward Pineville.The four-lane Coalfields Expressway that runs from Raleigh County to Wyoming County opened in 2020.
Hinton News

Community comes together to save wounded osprey

Community Comes Together to Save Wounded Osprey When the West Virginia Raptor Center (WVRC) received a call from a resident in Randolph County, WV recently that an adult osprey had been discovered in the ditch along the road, Executive Director Collin Waybright immediately went to the site to evaluate the injured raptor. When Waybright discovered that the osprey was injured due to a gunshot wound, he had it transferred to Cheat Lake Animal Hospital in Morgantown, a full-service, 24-hour veterinary hospital, for treatment. As a result of its injury, part of its wing had to be removed. This is the type...
Metro News

Final Turnpike work begins Sunday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Crews will begin final paving and striping work on the West Virginia Turnpike Sunday night. The project centers around upgrading the West Virginia Turnpike to six lanes between mile markers 40 and 48 in the Beckley area. Crews need to lay the final finishing layer of pavement and complete all striping; officials delayed the work until after the holiday travel season.
SCDNReports

Central Ohio Kayakers Discover Body

Central Ohio Kayakers Discover BodySCDN Graphics Department. A body was discovered under heavy brush near the Big Walnut Creek on Sunday, May 14, at approximately 8:00 am. The body was found early in the morning by kayakers enjoying the calm waters of Creekside Park.
WOWK 13 News

Hit-and-run on I-79N in Elkview overnight

ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) — An elderly man was hit by a burgundy-colored pickup truck on I-79N in Elkview, deputies say. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says this happened at the 11.5 mile-marker at around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 14. They say the truck left the scene and has not been found. The man hit […]
wajr.com

Market factors delay Drury Inn development in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Market factors are putting plans for a 187-room Drury Inn in Morgantown on hold. President and CEO of Visit Mountaineer Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, Susan Riddle said inflation and demand for hotel rooms are determining factors. “First of all, the climate for financing lodging properties...
wfxrtv.com

KCHA helps establish playgroups in WV animal shelters

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Humane Association (KCHA) is working hard to ensure all West Virginia dogs are getting exercise and socialization with other dogs. On Wednesday, KCHA visited New River Humane Society in Fayette County, West Virginia, to introduce dog playgroups. This is the third...
WOWK 13 News

$147M granted for construction on WV highway

WELCH, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has announced millions more dollars to finish construction on the Coalfields Expressway project. The highway will eventually run from Beckley, West Virginia, to Slate, Virginia, on a route that will travel 105 miles. The portion funded today, May 13, is a five-mile stretch from Welch, in […]
WVNS

Jimmies Restaurant holds soft opening

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — One restaurant in Princeton is testing out its menu for residents in the community. Jimmies Restaurant is holding its soft opening to the public to work out any bugs they encounter. They are not new to the Grassroots District though, Jimmies was open about 100 years ago.Owner Jamie Hall said she […]
WBOY 12 News

Weekend Outlook: May 14 & 15

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – With summer and good weather ahead of us, activities in north central West Virginia are not hard to find. It’s looking like it might be a little stormy this weekend, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t fun events and things to do. Here is a list of some of the things going […]
WBOY

Stories of the Week: May 8 through May 14

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page. Rep. Alex Mooney, R–W.Va., defeated fellow Rep. David McKinley, R–W.Va., for the Republican nomination in the West Virginia 2nd Congressional District race. A man who became trapped on the...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

More yellow counties on West Virginia COVID map

CHARLESTON — Mostly green for the last few weeks, West Virginia’s County Alert System map is showing more yellow as the spread of COVID-19 continues to tick upward. Active cases across the state totaled 1,658, according to Friday’s update from the state Department of Health and Human Resources. The tally was 1,496 Thursday.
WOWK 13 News

What is the best Mexican restaurant in West Virginia?

Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case. To […]
Metro News

Work zone speed enforcement efforts focused on writing more tickets

NITRO, W.Va. — A team of West Virginia agencies has determined that writing tickets is the most effective way to get motorists to drive the 55 mph speed limit through work zones. There’s a renewed effort underway by the state Division of Highways, West Virginia State Police, the state...
