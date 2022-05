The #5 ranked Fishers Tigers Varsity Baseball team (19-5/11-1) saw an early 4-0 lead slip away, as the Franklin Central Flashes tied the game with a 2-run homerun in the bottom of the 7th to send the game to extra innings. With 1 out in the 10th inning, Curtis Kearschner singled up the middle. Kearschner proceeded to steal 2nd base and 3rd base and score on the errant throw from the catcher to 3rd to give the Tigers a 5-4 lead and the victory. The Tigers’ win clinched at least a share of the Hoosier Crossroads Conference Championship.

FISHERS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO