MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Marshall police are asking for the public’s help to identify three people who burglarized a business in April. A surveillance video taken April 25 from the business on the 5200 block of Victory Dr. shows the two burglars and an accomplice smashing through a window. Two of them enter the building and run behind the counter, where one grabs a cash register and another grabs items from the shelf behind it.

MARSHALL, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO