Buffalo, MN

Jury Selection Begins For Minnesota Man Charged in Mass Shooting

By Andy Brownell
Y-105FM
Y-105FM
 3 days ago
Buffalo, MN (KROC-AM News) - Court officials in Minnesota's Wright County say the jury selection process started today for the trial of the man charged with opening fire inside a health clinic and the killing of a former Rochester woman. 68-year-old Gregory Ulrich is facing a list of charges,...

y105fm.com

Related
Y-105FM

2 Two Men Gunned Down at North Minneapolis Intersection

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police in Minneapolis are investigating a double murder. A news release says officers responded to a report of gunfire near a busy intersection in North Minneapolis around 3:45 PM and found two men had been shot. One of the men was already deceased and the other man died at the scene while emergency responders were attempting lifesaving efforts.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Y-105FM

Rochester Teenager Sentenced to Probation For Arson Conviction

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester teenager has been sentenced to five years on probation for his conviction on a charge stemming from a series of arson fires a year ago. 19-year-old Lawrence Johnson earlier entered a guilty plea to a third-degree arson charge through a plea agreement that...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

RPD: Level 3 Offender moving to NW Rochester

(ABC 6 News) - The Rochester Police Department said a Level 3 predatory offender is relocating to northwest Rochester. Michael James Costa will be moving to the 4400 block of 22 Avenue NW on May 13. Costa engaged in sexual contact with a known female child and teenager on separate...
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Rochester Woman Chases People With A Knife

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester woman accused of chasing three people with a knife is now facing two felony assault charges. The incident happened last October. According to the criminal complaint, 24-year-old Christiana Tate and one of the three female victims got into an argument “about her on again, off again boyfriend. “ He was with the victim at the time.
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

ID of Rochester Man Killed in Motorcycle Wreck Released

Eyota, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol has released the name of the Rochester man who was killed Thursday evening in a collision involving his motorcycle and a semi-truck. 49-year-old Bret Christopherson was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash on Highway 42 in Eyota. The State Patrol...
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Body Of Missing Mankato Woman Found In Swamp

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say a body found Friday morning in southern Minnesota is believed to be that of Nyawuor “Sunday” Chuol, who’s been missing since late last month. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says a canoer reported finding a body in the southwest corner of Eagle Lake Swamp, which is roughly 10 miles east of Mankato. (credit: Mankato Public Safety) The body was found near where a search party was looking for Chuol on Friday morning in an area north of Highway 14. Chuol, 30, of Mankato, was reported missing by family on April 25. That same day, surveillance images captured her at a gas station about 10 miles east of Mankato.
MANKATO, MN
newscenter1.tv

Minnesota hiker dies near Keystone

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office reports being dispatched along with the Pennington County Search and Rescue Friday to assist a 51-year-old hiker at Grizzly Creek nearby Keystone, S.D. The hiker from Alexandria, Minn. was pronounced dead at the scene.
KEYSTONE, SD
Y-105FM

Minnesota Man Killed in Motorcycle Wreck

Benson, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man was killed in a motorcycle crash in west-central Minnesota Thursday night. The Minnesota State Patrol reports a motorcycle was traveling north on Highway 29 at 60th Street south of Benson when it lost control and entered the ditch around 8:15 p.m. The...
BENSON, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Allegedly Cutting Girlfriend’s Throat At Light Rail Station

Originally published May 13, 2022 ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A St. Paul man is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly slashing his girlfriend’s throat and leaving her to bleed out on a light rail platform. The victim told police that her life was saved by good Samaritans who applied pressure to her wound. Ray Criss, 36, is charged in Ramsey County with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault in connection with the Monday stabbing, court documents show. If convicted of the attempted murder charge, he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Criss is currently in custody in...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Y-105FM

Habitual Rochester DUI Offender Given Chance to Avoid Prison

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester woman with a history of DUI offenses is being given a chance to avoid a prison sentence for her most recent conviction. 35-year-old Arek Chuor was given a stayed prison sentence of 42 months for her conviction on a felony DUI charge stemming from her arrest last September. The judge in the case also ordered her to spend 70 days in jail with work-release privileges after 147 days of electronic home monitoring. Chuor will also be on probation for seven years, during which she faces the possibility of having to serve the prison sentence if she violates the terms of her probation.
ROCHESTER, MN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KEYC

Former Kasson church leader found guilty on all charges

KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) – The former leader of The Church of Latter-Day Saints in Kasson was found guilty of all charges Friday. Michael Davis, 37, is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a position of authority, and one count of indecent exposure in front of a minor.
KASSON, MN
Y-105FM

Mass Shooting In The City of Buffalo, New York

The City of Buffalo endured an unspeakable tragedy on Saturday. According to the Buffalo Police Department, a mass shooting occurred at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue in the City of Buffalo on Saturday afternoon. 10 people were killed and 13 total were shot, according to police. The latest on the...
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Minnesota

Teen Pulled From St. Croix River Dies; Identified As 17-Year-Old Suleiman Garado

LAKE ST. CROIX BEACH, Minn. (WCCO) — A 17-year-old boy from Stillwater is dead after being pulled Thursday evening from the St. Croix River. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were called at 5:40 p.m. to the 2000 block of Riviera Avenue South in Lake St. Croix Beach. They were responding to the report that a teen had gone under the water while playing with friends. (credit: CBS) Responders arrived within minutes and began searching for the missing teenager, identified as Suleiman Ibrahim Abda Garado. The Washington County rescue dive team located the boy roughly 40 minutes after he was last seen by witnesses. Garado was taken to Regions Hospital, where he was pronounced dead Friday morning. “The death of this young man is a devastating tragedy, and I extend my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones,” Washington County Sheriff Day Starry said, in a statement. “I’m grateful for the quick response of the Washington County rescue dive team and their ability to recovery Suleiman and bring peace to his family.” The official cause of the teenager’s death remains under investigation by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Family Alleges Minneapolis Police Took DNA Sample From Child Without Consent

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A family says Minneapolis police took DNA samples from their child without their consent. They allege that reports of gunfire at Phelps Park led to the teen and two others to be detained. He was not charged with a crime, but his DNA was taken without parental consent. Now, members of the Unity in Community Mediation Team (UCMT) and its Young People’s Task Force want answers. “How many times have our juveniles’ DNA has been taken without a parent consent, without a warrant or without a conviction?” said AJ Flowers with the Young People’s Task Force. “Who has been...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Y-105FM

Rochester Man Killed After Motorcycle and Semi Crash Near Eyota

Eyota, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was killed and a Rochester woman suffered serious injuries after a motorcycle and semi crashed near Eyota Thursday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol reports the motorcycle and semi were traveling north on Highway 42 near 19th Street southeast when the vehicles collided just before 6:30 p.m.
EYOTA, MN
bulletin-news.com

Family of Man Killed by St. Paul Police in 2016 Files Federal Lawsuit

Jaffort Smith’s family has filed a federal lawsuit against the city of St. Paul and four of its police officers who fatally shot him in 2016. They are demanding damages for an alleged violation of his civil rights. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which investigated the...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Y-105FM

Minneapolis Man Convicted In Election Ballot Case

Minneapolis (KROC AM News) - A Minneapolis man is facing possible time in a federal prison after being convicted of lying to a grand jury about some election ballots. A jury convicted 30-year-old Muse Mohamud Mohamed Tuesday and he will be sentenced at a later date. U.S. Attorney Andrew M....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Y-105FM

Y-105FM

Rochester, MN
ABOUT

Y105FM plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://y105fm.com

