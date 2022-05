Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Meet Tessa. Looking for a walking buddy that won’t pull you along? Ready for a pal that is ready to mosey her way into your heart? If so, here’s your girl! Tessa is an 8-year-old senior beagle girl looking for a home to retire in. She loves napping, leisure strolls, and trying new snacks (as any good beagle does.) Being the senior beagle queen that she is, Tessa would prefer a single dog home. She can be picky about her dog company, but is open for a meet-and-greet to see if they hit it off! Her adoption fee is only $25 during our Empty the Shelter adoption event, happening at VHS & River Kitty Cat Cafe until May 8th.

INDIANA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO