Oceanside Board of Education candidates speak ahead of election

Dazzling multicolored lights could be seen by passersby on Sunrise Highway at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Chestnut Street Thursday and Sunday as Baldwin’s first carnival was underway. The first day of the celebration was May 5th, during one of the warmer days of the year so far and concluded on Sunday, after a rained out two middle days. Walking around the stretch of rides and food vendors it was easy to hear the laughter of a child on the Tank or others rides and the “mmh” of a parent drinking a refreshing lemonade.

BALDWIN, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO