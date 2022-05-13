ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Munoz shoots 60 at Byron Nelson, record 2nd this season

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gLWHp_0fc2dCbC00

McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Sebastian Munoz shot a 12-under 60 in the opening round of the Byron Nelson on Thursday, following his only bogey with an impressive mid-round surge to become the first player in PGA Tour history with two rounds of 60 or better in the same season.

Munoz was at 2-under par a one-stroke penalty because of a wayward tee shot at the eighth hole. The 29-year-old Colombian, who lives in the Dallas area, then went 6-under in the next four holes. He made eagles at the par 5 No. 9 and No. 12 and sank 3-foot birdies in between.

In the middle of the fairway after his tee shot at the 18th hole, another par 5, Munoz missed the green to the right. But he made a nice flop shot and sank the round-ending 12-foot birdie.

Munoz also had a 60 in the opening round of the the RSM Classic at Seaside in Georgia in November, although that was a 10-under score. He went on to finish third.

TPC Craig Ranch, the second-year home of the Nelson, is about 30 miles north of downtown Dallas and 30 miles east of the University of North Texas, where Munoz went to school.

Munoz finished his round before two major winners from Dallas teed off in the afternoon in the same group, with a four-stroke lead over Mito Pereira and Peter Malnati among the earlier finishers.

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 player in the world, made his first individual start since winning the Masters five weeks ago. Three-time major champion Jordan Spieth, ranked No. 9, played for the first time since his win at RBC Heritage the week after the Masters.

Scheffler and Spieth, who both played at the University of Texas, competed in their first PGA Tour events as teenagers at the Nelson.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
State
Georgia State
Local
Texas Sports
City
Mckinney, TX
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Spieth
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
11K+
Post
331K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy